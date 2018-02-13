Gerber Strengthens Management Team, Scott Schinlever Joins As Chief Operating Officer

TOLLAND, Conn. — February 13, 2018 — To build upon its legacy of leadership in providing technology solutions to help its customers address market challenges and opportunities to achieve optimum results, Gerber Technology announced today the hiring of Scott Schinlever as president and COO leading the Automation Solutions business.

“Scott brings a great track record of driving significant growth across multiple industries and end markets,” stated Mohit Uberoi, president and CEO, Gerber Technology. “His leadership and strategic planning skills combined with his deep knowledge of production workflows and digital printing will help us advance our integrated Digital Solutions and intensify our customer focus.”

Many of Gerber’s customers are exploring technology options that can help them to address key trends like industry 4.0 and on-demand manufacturing to improve their efficiencies and productivity. The addition of Schinlever increases the company’s focus on driving product innovation and continued leadership in its automation solutions portfolio to meet these needs with its hardware and software solutions.

Schinlever joins Gerber from EFI, where he was senior vice president and general manager of EFI’s inkjet business, which offers production digital printing systems, inks and services to the display graphics/signage, textiles, ceramics, and packaging/corrugated markets. Scott joined EFI in 2005 with their strategic acquisition of VUTEk, where he had been vice president of marketing since 2001. At EFI he was increasingly given additional general management responsibilities, culminating in taking over all of EFI’s inkjet business in 2011. Under Scott’s leadership, EFI’s inkjet business grew from $207 to $570 million in revenue. Scott was vice president of strategic marketing for Xerox Corporation’s Office Systems division from 1999 to 2001, prior to which he held positions of increasing responsibility in product marketing and strategic planning at Xerox. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in managerial economics from the University of California at Davis and an Master of Business Administration from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

Posted February 13, 2018

Source: Gerber Technology