Epson Launches New Digital Fabric Printing Microsite For Fashion Designers

NEW YORK CITY — February 6, 2018 — Today at its annual Digital Couture Project fashion and technology showcase, Epson America introduced a new microsite — “Epson Brings Technology & Fashion Together” — dedicated to connecting digital fabric printing technology and solutions to fashion designers and entrepreneurs. The new site provides fashion designers with an informative digital fabric printing destination, offering solution-based guidance for a range of digital fabric printing applications including, dye-sublimation, direct-to-garment, and direct-to-fabric printing on a variety of fabrics. The “Epson Brings Technology & Fashion Together” microsite also connects fashion designers directly to digital fabric printers to help advance the integration of digital fabric printing technology in today’s design workflows.

“Digital printing technology has changed every industry it’s touched, and now it’s revolutionizing the fashion industry by offering fashion designers amazing new ways to produce their designs on a range of fabrics,” said Mark Radogna, Strategic Marketing, Epson America Inc. “The digital fabric printing market is evolving quickly, and as the leader in this innovative new product segment, Epson is taking the lead to help educate fashion designers about the benefits of this emerging technology.”

For fashion designers, Epson digital fabric printing technology provides many benefits over traditional methods of printing fabrics for fashion design.

Brilliant Image Quality — Printing fabrics digitally produces high quality prints with virtually unlimited color and design options.

Reliable Performance — In most cases, a digital textile printer can print designs on the same fabrics that designers typically screen print to in as little as seven working days, compared to weeks or even months.

Design Without Limits — When printing fabrics digitally, design choices are virtually unlimited – nearly anything that can be designed on a computer can be printed onto fabrics.

Print on Virtually Any Fabric Type — Epson has a digital fabric printing solution for virtually any fabric type – from polyesters and blends to natural fibers such as silks, cotton, linen, wool, and rayon.

Better for the Environment — Digital fabric printing provides significant reductions in both water and electricity consumption when compared to traditional methods of fabric printing. For many fabric printers, digital fabric printing can reduce water use by up to 90 percent and electrical usage by up to 30 percent.

Affordable, Scalable Solution – Digital fabric printing offers an excellent performance-to-price ratio with reliable productivity to meet your business needs.

The “Epson Brings Technology & Fashion Together” website is available at epson.com/fashion.

Posted February 6, 2018

Source: Epson America

