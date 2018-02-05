DOWNLITE Celebrates Its 35th Anniversary

MASON, OH — February 5, 2018 — DOWNLITE is celebrating its 35th anniversary as a leading comfort solution provider. Founded as a down and feather processing company over 100 years ago, DOWNLITE transformed from its humble roots 35 years ago to expand and become a consumer products company with the goal of bringing innovative and superior comfort to all through bedding products and fill materials for outerwear.

“Since inception, DOWNLITE’s drive has stemmed from a mutual respect for our customers, vendors, employees and partners – and a passion for enhancing lives and delivering innovative products,” said Josh Werthaiser, DOWNLITE CEO. “From that foundation, along with our relentless pursuit of improvement, and good stewardship, DOWNLITE has pioneered many trailblazing innovations across all aspects of our business.”

For its 35th anniversary, DOWNLITE is revamping its sustainability, e-commerce, consumer insights, quality and compliance, and stewardship efforts to build a best-in-class company of the future that provides world-class products and innovations. The company is also revamping and reorganizing internally to provide even better service, innovations, and information to its customers.

“As part of our 35th anniversary celebration, and our commitment to sustainability and our environment, we are donating 1% of our e-commerce sales to 1% for the Planet,” said Brian Parnes, CIO/CMO. “Our commitment to being good stewards to our employees, customers, and the planet, started long ago and will continue to grow as we expand our partnerships and market presence.”

In addition to everything DOWNLITE has achieved in the past, the company is gearing up for an even brighter future with several new innovations planned for launch this year as part of its anniversary celebration. DOWNLITE is also extending a series of new deals each month to customers to bring better sleep and superior comfort to everyone.

Partnerships

Downlite has a long-standing and passionate commitment to our prestigious brand partners, which include: PrimaLoft®, Pendleton® Woolen Mills, Stearns & Foster®, Tommy Bahama®, Eddie Bauer®, Hanes®, Laura Ashley®, Jennifer Adams®, 37.5®, Allergy & Asthma Association of America®, 1% for the Planet®, Nikwax®, among others.

Posted February 5, 2018

Source: DOWNLITE