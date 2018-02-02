Christopher & Banks Announces Appointment Of Keri Jones As Chief Executive Officer And A Member Of The Board Of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS — February 1, 2018 — Christopher & Banks Corporation, a specialty women’s apparel retailer, today announced that it has completed its search for a successor to interim Chief Executive Officer and President Joel Waller. The Company’s Board of Directors (“Board”) has appointed Keri Jones as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and as a member of its Board effective upon her first day of employment, which is anticipated to be on March 12, 2018. In order to ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Waller will continue as a Board member and in a consulting capacity for the near future.

Ms. Jones is a proven executive with over 30 years’ experience at leading premier retail businesses including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Target Corporation. In her most recent role as Executive Vice President, Chief Merchant at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ms. Jones was responsible for the strategy and execution of Merchandising, Product Development and Planning, Allocation & Replenishment. Prior to Dick’s, Ms. Jones spent 27 years at Target, where she served in a variety of leadership roles, including, Executive Vice President of Global Supply Chain; Executive Vice President of Merchandising Planning and Operations; Senior Vice President of Health and Beauty; and Vice President, General Merchandise Manager, Toys and Sporting Goods.

Kent Kleeberger, Chairman of the Board of Directors stated, “We are extremely pleased that Keri has agreed to join the Company as CEO and we welcome her to the CBK team. She is a versatile global executive displaying outstanding leadership with a proven record of driving results through consumer-focused strategy development. We conducted an extensive search and Keri distinguished herself as our top choice having the deep industry experience, leadership skills and passion for the specialty retail business we were seeking.”

Ms. Jones said, “It’s an honor to be named CEO and I am very excited to be joining Christopher & Banks and working with Joel Waller, the Board of Directors and the rest of the organization to build upon the current momentum and drive the Company to consistent profitability. I share their passion for this business and focus on customer service and look forward to leveraging the Company’s brand strengths to deliver improved operating results for the Company’s shareholders.”

Mr. Kleeberger indicated on behalf of the Board, “We want to thank Joel for his stewardship and contributions as interim President and Chief Executive Officer and for his agreement to continue as a Board member while serving in a consultant role to Keri in order to ensure a smooth transition. Joel joined us during a difficult time and provided stability to the business, empowered our executives and put in place the executional merchandise strategy to move the Company forward.”

Mr. Waller said, “I want to thank the Board for the opportunity to serve as the Company’s interim President and Chief Executive Officer and am very pleased with the progress that the current management team and I were able to achieve thus far. I am excited to have Keri join us and I look forward to working with her to ensure a smooth transition and the continuation of the Company’s current turnaround.”

Posted February 2, 2018

Source: Christopher & Banks Corporation