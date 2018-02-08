BEARPAW Makes Major Expansion Moves In Europe And China

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — February 8, 2018 — BEARPAW, provider of fashion footwear for men, women, and children, has taken another big step towards expanding their presence in Europe and China with the establishment of two new entities. The company is forming Zhenjiang Boom Trading Company, Inc. (ZBT), to increase their territory in China and BEARPAW Europe, BV to further extend their reach in the European market. Both organizations will fall under the Romeo & Juliette, Inc. umbrella within BEARPAW holdings.

“After our recent partnerships with Bleckmann Fashion & Lifestyle Logistics and Rust-Oleum, now is the perfect time to expand upon our existing presence in the European markets and to establish our footing in China. Creating Zhenjiang Boom Trading Company, Inc. (ZBT) and BEARPAW Europe, BV will enable us to roll out global expansion plans in a manner that allows us to stay consistent with our established business in the U.S.,” says John Pierce, President of BEARPAW.

BEARPAW will continue to increase company’s efforts with existing partners across Scandinavia, Baltics, and throughout Central, Eastern and Western Europe. With the new developments taking place, the company has hired John Richey as their new General Counsel.

Through new initiatives in Europe and China, BEARPAW is on a mission to better service the international market and provide their worldwide customer base with the best in quality products. Over the last 15 years, the company has introduced an extensive line of footwear and an assortment of apparel and outerwear. Not only a leader in winter footwear, the brand has been making significant strides in the sandal category with its recent Spring collections. BEARPAW product is now available throughout the United States and in over 45 countries throughout the world.

