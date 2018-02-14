Banana Republic Expands Partnership With Style Ambassador Kevin Love And Announces Fall Debut Of Limited-Edition Men’s Capsule Collection

NEW YORK — February 14, 2018 — Banana Republic and pro basketball power forward Kevin Love are excited to expand their partnership in 2018 to include a design collaboration, BR/K.LOVE-18 – a limited-edition men’s capsule of clothing and accessories, launching on September 18, 2018.

As a build to the three-year partnership, Banana Republic will release a first-ever Fall 2018 capsule collection designed in collaboration with Love. BR/K.LOVE-18 is inspired by Banana Republic’s utility heritage with a twist of Love’s favorite tailored performance pieces, highlighting his personal style grounded in American sportswear.

“I jumped at the opportunity to evolve my partnership with Banana Republic and was honored to team up with them to create a Fall collection,” says Kevin Love. “This is an incredible opportunity for me to express myself and reflect my personal fashion sense, which I describe as classic, tailored and versatile.”

Building up to Fall’s highly-anticipated collection launch, Love’s role as Banana Republic’s men’s style ambassador continues this month at All-Star Weekend with Love meeting customers in Los Angeles, his old University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) home turf.

To kick off All-Star weekend, Banana Republic will host an in-store event at The Grove. Fans can meet, get autographs and take photos with Love on Thursday, February 15 from 5:00-6:00 p.m. PT.

“Kevin has been the pinnacle expression of our tailored performance innovation and we’re excited to push that further with a collaboration that’s true to Kevin and Banana Republic,” said Banana Republic Chief Marketing Officer Mary Alderete. “From February’s All-Star event to Fall’s capsule collection launch, it’s been a truly collaborative partnership with Kevin, and we look forward to seeing everyone sporting their BR/K.LOVE-18 this year.”

Love will continue starring in Banana Republic’s seasonal men’s advertising campaigns, including Spring 2018 which breaks during All Star Weekend, and will personally launch his Fall capsule collection in September 2018.

