Winter 2018 Edition Of Texworld USA And Apparel Sourcing USA Breaks Exhibitor And Attendee Records

New York City — January 2018 — The Winter 2018 editions of Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA opened their doors to exhibitors and visitors alike on Monday, January 22nd at the Javits Center. Over three days, a wide range of international suppliers from around the globe showcased textiles, trims, accessories, manufacturing and private label development services and finished apparel for industry buyers, designers and experts.

Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA Winter 2018 featured a record-breaking 371 exhibitors representing 14 countries and over 4,000 visitors. The show showcased textiles with innovative structures, material mixes and surprising color palettes across 14 product categories. Show attendees were able to view the latest textile trends, materials, fabrics and more with an exclusive opportunity to network and meet designers and suppliers from around the world while taking advantage of complimentary educational seminars.

Exhibitor, Global Textile “Our company has been to other trade shows and this is the most planned and organized. The visitors are more focused and know what they want, know what they like, and it makes for a great experience. We are doing great business and are able to find exactly what the US market wants”.

“As organizers, we recognize that our responsibilties extend far beyond providing a space for the industry to do business here in New York City. We believe in building a true industry event that unites the best talent from the industry with access to education and valuable resources, as well as a chance for our vibrant community to connect and exchange ideas. We are also aware of the changing fashion ecosystem. Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing are dedicated to contributing to the fashion industry worldwide,” said Jennifer Bacon, Show Director, Fashion & Apparel.

Lenzing Fiber’s Educational Series returns to bring attendees the latest information within the industry

Texworld‘s educational seminar series, organized by Lenzing Fibers returned for Winter 2018 with sessions hosted by curated panels of industry experts discussing the global textile and sourcing landscape including sustainable solutions and the circular economy. Featured discussions were led by Sourcing Journal, Eileen Fisher, Trend Council and NSF International. Textile Talks were also a continued success at this year’s show led by StartUp FASHION, Lenzing Fibers, Fashionindex, BF+DA and more.

Texworld Trend Showcase explored the latest designs trends for the upcoming season

Texworld’s USA Trend Showcase returned curated by Texworld’s Art Directors, Louis Gerin and Gregory Lamaud. Together they brought their vision and expertise for the upcoming season. Attendees were inspired as the trend display area featured fabrics from exhibitors at the show. Visitors also had the opportunity to take a peek at the newest colors and textile offerings for Spring/Summer 2019.

Explore the Floor series launched this year at Texworld USA

New to the show floor, Texworld USA launched the “Explore the Floor” series featuring tours that allowed attendees to walk the show floor with seasoned industry experts in an intimate setting. With a focus on sustainable business and products, these tours allowed attendees to gain knowledge about different exhibitors and emerging trends.

Apparel Sourcing USA SPOTLIGHT: Denim

Apparel Sourcing USA Winter 2018 welcomed exhibitors specializing in womenswear, menswear, children’s, and accessories, with a higlight on a true style icon – Denim. This SPOTLIGHT featured exhibitors specializing in denim and allowed attendees to gain more knowledge on how denim is evolving. Apparel Sourcing USA is a long-term joint venture partnership between Messe Frankfurt Inc. and CCPIT-TEX and provided attendees direct access to suppliers all over the globe.

Denim Dogs, An Art Installation

This year’s show featured installation Denim Dogs created by artist, Moon Heemin showcasing intricate dog sculptures made of denim. The designer considered the project as a study of animals in a very imaginative way. Additionally, it served to be an artistic interpretation in fabric and colors brought together. Garnering much hype and attention, many visitors took to social media to feature this unique installation.

Posted January 31, 2018

Source: Messe Frankfurt