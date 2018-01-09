VIVOBAREFOOT, Together With Sensoria, Debut First Internet-Connected Barefoot Shoe

LAS VEGAS — January 9, 2018— Global barefoot shoe company VIVOBAREFOOT and Sensoria, a premier wearable smart technology company, announced today the debut of the VIVOBAREFOOT Smart Shoe, powered by Sensoria – the first IoT-enabled shoe with an ultra thin sole that allows the foot to do its natural thing. The companies previewed this connected shoe concept at CES 2017 and spent the past year bringing the concept to reality. As a result, the new shoe, with one layer of fabric thin pressure sensors, enables users to record natural movement without any underfoot padding or interference. The connected barefoot movement shoe will be available for purchase in Q2 2018.

The new VIVOBAREFOOT Smart Shoe, powered by Sensoria, comes with embedded Sensoria technology in the form of the thinnest pressure sensors in the world, localized in the plantar area, and detachable, rechargeable and reusable Sensoria Core hardware, which collects data and streams to the user’s mobile phone. The connected devices detect forces, such as impact score, foot landing and contact time metrics with extreme precision.

From there, a step-by-step natural running transition training plan with artificial intelligence technology delivers real-time audio and visual feedback via both a mobile app and web dashboard. The system monitors speed, pace, cadence, GPS track, foot landing technique, ground time, impact score and eventually, asymmetry and toe engagement, which are important metrics to monitor natural running technique and reduce the risk of injury.

“Our new connected smart shoe will play a pivotal role in educating people about natural movement,” said Galahad Clark, VIVOBAREFOOT founder and MD. “Through our partnership with Sensoria, we’re able to offer real-time transition advice and visual proof of the incredible sensory feedback loop between feet and brain.”

“With the new VIVOBAREFOOT Smart Shoe, natural runners are empowered with real-time feedback to help them run faster, farther and healthier,” said CEO and co-founder Davide Vigano. “Sensoria’s proprietary sensors, microelectronics and the new Sensoria Run 2.0 app make it easy for runners to identify bad habits and correct them, helping to improve running form and minimize the risk of injuries.”

The new smart shoe will be available for preview at 2018 CES starting January 9 at the Sensoria booth #44937, located in the Technology & Fitness Marketplace in Tech West, Sands Expo, Level 2. The new product will be available for purchase to consumers in the second half of 2018.

Posted January 9, 2018

Source: VIVOBAREFOOT