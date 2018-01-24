vineyard vines Announces Exclusive Golf Collaboration With Renowned Sports Commentator Jim Nantz

STAMFORD, Conn. — January 24, 2018 — vineyard vines, a brand best known for its whimsical neckties and smiling pink whale logo, announced today a new collaboration with sports commentator, Jim Nantz. The new line will focus on golf apparel and accessories for men, women and kids. The partnership advances vineyard vines’ commitment to the golf lifestyle through multiple product offerings and will be inspired by Nantz’s love of the game both on and off the course. The collection will debut Spring 2019 on vineyardvines.com, at select vineyard vines retail stores and green grass shops nationwide.

Jim Nantz has been the voice of CBS Sports for over 30 years calling some of America’s biggest sporting events from the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, the PGA Tour, the Super Bowl and the Final Four. A passionate philanthropist, Nantz and vineyard vines began collaborating in Spring 2017 to create the highly successful “Forget-Me-Knot” custom-designed collection that benefits the Nantz National Alzheimer Center (NNAC) at Houston Methodist Hospital. Nantz founded the NNAC in 2011 to honor his father who suffered for 13 years with the disease.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Jim. He has been the voice of golf for 32 years and resides steps from the American golf treasure known as Pebble Beach Golf Links. No one lives the golf lifestyle more than Jim — he knows not only what it looks like but also what it feels like,” said Shep Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder. “As a brand, we’ve partnered with some of the greatest institutions in the world, like the Kentucky Derby and the America’s Cup and it’s very exciting to now join forces with golf’s greatest voice!”

Ian Murray, vineyard vines CEO & co-founder adds, “We already consider Jim part of the vineyard vines’ family and we are thrilled to expand our partnership with a respected figure in golf who shares our vision and true understanding of the ‘Every day should feel this good’ outlook.”

“Shep, Ian and vineyard vines have been incredible partners with our philanthropic efforts through the Forget-Me-Knot collection. I could not be more impressed by their commitment to this important cause for me and my family. While that will continue, I am elated by the new golf lifestyle brand we are creating that will reflect a love for the sport and the virtues it represents. Golf is a central part of my life and I look forward to working with the great folks at vineyard vines to create an authentic golf apparel brand that speaks to the golfer,” said Nantz.

Posted January 24, 2018

Source: vineyard vines