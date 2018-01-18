VF Corporation To Create More Than 175 New Jobs With The Opening Of A Distribution Center In Jonestown, Pa., USA

GREENSBORO, N.C. — January 18, 2018 — VF Corporation, a global supplier of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, today announced that it will open a new distribution center in Jonestown, Pa., in early 2019. VF is investing up to $52 million in the project and bringing more than 175 new full-time jobs to the area over the next three years.

“As our direct-to-consumer business continues to grow, we see the consumer-focused opportunity to expand our distribution operations so that we can more quickly service our consumers in the Northeastern U.S.,” said Steve Rendle, VF’s Chairman, President and CEO. “Jonestown is the ideal place for our new distribution center and warehouse given its skilled workforce and geographic location. We’re excited about expanding our operations in Pennsylvania and are appreciative of the efforts by the Governor’s Action Team to help make today’s announcement possible.”

VF will lease a 500,000-square foot facility in Jonestown to support the distribution of products for its Vans®, The North Face® and Timberland® brands.

“Originally founded in Pennsylvania, VF has a long history in our state,” said Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf. “We’re pleased that VF has chosen to expand on this successful foundation by bringing more than 175 good-paying jobs to families in Lebanon County. Pennsylvania continues to attract leading, global companies like VF given our exceptional business climate and strong infrastructure.”

VF’s lease will begin in July 2018. The company expects to begin hiring in mid-2018, with plans to be operational in the new facility by early 2019. The new jobs will include full-time positions in the distribution center and adjacent office location, and will include a variety of roles, including operations, human resources, shipping and logistics, maintenance, safety, managerial, clerical, among others.

“This is outstanding news for the people of Berks, Lebanon and Dauphin counties. VF Corporation’s commitment to base a key distribution center in the area will have a very beneficial impact on the area, both economically and with increased employment opportunities. I also applaud their commitment to using an existing facility,” said Congressman Charlie Dent (PA-15).

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Source: VF Corporation