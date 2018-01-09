Simparel Rebrands As EXENTA Reflecting Its Business Transformation

NEW YORK CITY – January 9, 2018 – Simparel, the provider of next-generation fashion software and information technology solutions, has rebranded as EXENTA. Company leadership made the move after recognizing that the legacy name, which stood for “simply apparel”, no longer adequately reflected its value proposition nor met the needs of the growing and fast-developing company that Exenta has become.

“Sure, we could play it safe and continue with our legacy name,” explained Exenta President and CEO Roberto Mangual. “But when you know in your heart you’re an entirely different company, one without limits, the old, the safe, the boring no longer works. Exenta today is one of the most exciting enterprise software companies in the fashion industry. Comprised of warriors willing to go the limit for our clients we have the world-class ERP solutions combined with uncompromising servicing support. “

The Exenta brand is also complemented by the new company positioning line “Without Limits”, which is a close translation of the Spanish word Exenta.

Other key drivers for the rebranding include the company’s recent exponential revenue growth, expansion into more fashion and soft goods industry verticals — footwear, home, jewelry, technical textiles — opening of international markets, development of a uniquely talented and experienced team, and continuous agile product development that has resulted in end-to-end solutions that are unsurpassed in the industry.

While the complete Simparel product line carries forward, branding has also been sharpened and simplified to better communicate positioning and value. New product branding is as follows:

EXENTA™ ERP: end-to-end business management solution for all internal and supply chain processes.

EXENTA™ PLM REVO™: cloud/web-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution available as an integrated component of EXENTA Enterprise or as a standalone solution

EXENTA™ Shopfloor: tablet-based Shop Floor Control (SFC) solution featuring real-time data collection, production management tools, and incentive payroll capabilities.

EXENTA is a trademark of Simparel, Inc.

Source: Exenta