SHIMA SEIKI To Exhibit At Première Vision New York

WAKAYAMA, Japan — January 10, 2018 — SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan will exhibit at the Première Vision show in New York this month. It will once again participate in the “Manufacturing” area dedicated to technical and logistical manufacturing solutions as sole machine technologist with a machine exhibit.

Given current conditions in garment manufacturing especially in the U.S., SHIMA SEIKI’s proposals at Première Vision New York should be of timely significance. Reinforcing the Made in USA movement for returning garment production back on- shore, consumer trends such as increase in online shopping activity have also changed supply chain requirements, with growing demand for mass customization and short turnaround. The combination of SHIMA SEIKI’s WHOLEGARMENT® knit- ting technology and SDS-ONE APEX3 3D design system offers an ideal manufacturing model to support such new demand in e-commerce and customization.

Because of their capability to produce elegant items in their entirety in 3D without the need for sewing or linking, WHOLEGARMENT® knitting machines realize high-quality quick response production thanks to reduced lead times as well as reduced dependence on labor. These qualities are maximized with the latest MACH2XS machine on display at Première Vision.

WHOLEGARMENT® knitting, together with the aforementioned SDS-ONE APEX3, form a synergy that provides revolutionary game-changing flexibility in the knit supply chain. Ultra-realistic simulation capability on APEX3 allows Virtual Sampling to minimize the time, cost, energy and material that the sample-making process requires with current manufacturing. With this new manufacturing model, on-demand knitting realizes optimized inventory, eliminating waste from the production cycle for truly sustainable fashion.

Posted January 10, 2017

Source: SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD.