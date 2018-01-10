SEAMS Announces 2018 Board Of Directors

WAKE FOREST, NC — January 10, 2018 — SEAMS, the National Association and voice for the U.S. Sewn Products Industry for over 50 years, announced today the SEAMS membership election of four new Officers to serve on its executive board. SEAMS also announced six Manufacturer/Contractor Directors and three Specialty Directors.

“SEAMS 2018 Board of Directors reflects our dedication to promoting sound economic growth for our members and leading the resurgence of “Made in America” on the world stage,” said Matt Poovey, newly elected President of SEAMS. “Our board includes leaders from some of America’s foremost brands, manufacturers and suppliers in the sewn products industry. These top executives will serve our membership well through progressive and timely educational programs, dissemination of information on government regulations/legislation impacting the industry, and adding increased value to control costs and achieve business improvements that were never available before in the U.S.”

Four Executive Directors were confirmed by a member vote to a two-year term on the board:

President – Matt Poovey, Champion Thread Company

Vice President – Jeoff Bodenhorst Jr, Lebanon Apparel Corp.

Secretary/Treasurer – Patrick Hickey, Minnesota Knitting Mills

Ex-Officio Officer – Jeremy Wootten, HomTex, Inc.

One Education Director serving a three-year term by appointment:

Geoff Senko, MMI Textiles

Two Supplier Directors serving a three-year term by appointment:

Cameron Hamrick, Hamrick Mills

Ron Roach, Contempora Fabrics

Six Manufacturing/Contractor Directors serving a one-year term by appointment:

Gloria Barbee, Grand Forest, Inc.

Jackson Burnett, Vapor Apparel

Tim Shirley, Mt. Vernon Mills

Wayne Wilson, Prime Medical

Chris Marsh, Hemmingway Apparel Mfg.

Dennis Jackson, Venus Group

Posted January 10, 2017

Source: SEAMS