Ralph Lauren Corporation Strengthens Digital Capabilities

NEW YORK — January 24, 2018 — Ralph Lauren Corporation today announces several senior talent appointments to drive expansion of the Company’s digital presence globally.

Alice Delahunt will join Ralph Lauren in the newly created role of Chief Digital Officer, reporting directly to Patrice Louvet, Chief Executive Officer, and will be a part of the Company’s Executive Leadership Team, beginning in April. She will be responsible for elevating the Company’s global digital platforms and enhancing the digital experience for consumers across all channels to drive consumer acquisition, retention, value and revenue.

“We are moving urgently to expand our digital presence all over the world and bringing in the right senior talent to help us deliver,” said Louvet. “We have to meet consumers where they are, which is increasingly online, and digital expansion is one critical way we will drive new growth for our iconic business and brand.”

Ms. Delahunt joins Ralph Lauren most recently from Burberry, where she served as Director of Digital Marketing and led digital innovation on social media platforms globally. Ms. Delahunt began her career at JWT London and received a degree in Business and Political Science from Trinity College in her native Ireland.

The Company has also appointed new senior leaders to support its evolution across e-commerce in North America and internationally:

Laura Porco has been appointed Senior Vice President, E-Commerce for Ralph Lauren North America; Ms. Porco formerly ran e-commerce for Ralph Lauren’s Club Monaco brand and was previously with Amazon for 12 years where she led the launch of Kindle Books and MYHABIT.com.

Galen Hardy will take on the role of Senior Vice President, Club Monaco E-Commerce & Business Operations, joining the Company from Zappos where he oversaw Apparel Merchandising, owning the growth and direction of Zappos.com’s clothing business.

Valeria Juarez will assume the role of Senior Vice President, E-Commerce, International; she served as Senior Vice President, E-Commerce, EMEA since 2016 and, prior to joining Ralph Lauren held various senior roles at Amazon UK and Diageo.

To support Ralph Lauren’s global digital expansion, strong core technology and infrastructure are critical, and the Company continues to strengthen the senior leadership across its Information Technology organization as well:

Janet Sherlock, Chief Information Officer, joined the Company in August from Carter’s, where she also served as CIO.

Cyrus “Cy” Fenton will be joining Ms. Sherlock’s team as Senior Vice President, IT Security & Infrastructure, Chief Information Security Officer. Mr. Fenton was previously at Books-A-Million Inc. where he led the omnichannel digital business and oversaw all aspects of information technology.

Posted January 24, 2018

Source: Ralph Lauren Corporation