Ralph Lauren And The United States Olympic Committee Unveil Innovative Heat Technology For Team USA’s 2018 Opening Ceremony Parade Uniform

NEW YORK — January 22, 2018 — Ralph Lauren and the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) today unveiled the opening ceremony parade uniforms for the 2018 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams, introducing a unique wearable heat concept, seamlessly integrating fashion and the latest in apparel innovation.

Continuing to explore wearable technology, Ralph Lauren’s limited-edition opening ceremony parka and limited-edition closing ceremony bomber jacket include a streamlined heating component, designed with the intent to keep Team USA’s athletes warm in PyeongChang’s cold temperatures.

“Ralph Lauren is excited by the convergence of fashion and function, and we are committed to supporting Team USA athletes by outfitting them with the latest innovative technology. We’re proud that we’ve worked so closely with the athletes, as well as the U.S. Olympic Committee, to keep evolving and improving,” said David Lauren, chief innovation officer. “The uniform celebrates the American spirit, with iconic pieces updated with modern details and technical fabrications.”

In a process developed exclusively for Ralph Lauren, the heating system is made from electronic printed conductive inks, printed in the shape of an American flag in carbon and silver ink and bonded to the interior of the jackets. The printed conductive inks are flexible and stretchable, and connect to a battery pack with three settings. With water-repellent properties and featuring 11 hours of heating time at full charge and immediate heat, the jackets are truly functional pieces for America’s brightest athletes.

Polo Ralph Lauren’s 2018 Team USA opening ceremony uniform is made in the United States and combines traditional American references refreshed with modern touches and techniques, interpreted in an all-American color palette. The look includes a heated red, white, and blue down parka, a slim jean with moto-inspired seaming, and a patriotic intarsia-knit wool sweater. Accessories include a navy wool ski hat, a USA-themed classic navy bandanna, a leather belt, brown suede explorer gloves with fringe and hand-beading, and brown suede mountaineering boots with red laces.

“Ralph Lauren has effortlessly woven style and functionality into the opening ceremony uniform for the 2018 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams. The revolutionary design will keep American athletes warm as they proudly walk through PyeongChang Olympic Stadium during the Opening Ceremony,” said Lisa Baird, USOC chief marketing officer.

To help ensure the success of Team USA in this year’s Games and beyond, Ralph Lauren will launch the “Heat the Way for Team USA” social media campaign. For every post liked on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook using #HeatTheWayForTeamUSA from January 22, 2018, to January 24, 2018, Ralph Lauren Corporation will donate $1 (up to a maximum of $100,000) to the USOC.

The Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA collection is available in select Ralph Lauren retail stores and at RalphLauren.com and TeamUSAShop.com.

Posted January 22, 2018

Source: Ralph Lauren Corporation