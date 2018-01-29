President Of Perry Ellis, Melissa Worth Joins Bottomless Closet Board Of Directors

NEW YORK — January 29, 2018 — Bottomless Closet today announced that Melissa Worth, president of Perry Ellis at Perry Ellis International, has joined its Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to have Melissa join our Board,” said Bottomless Closet Executive Director Melissa Norden. “To have a woman in such an esteemed leadership role at a major fashion brand is an incredible source of inspiration for us. Combined with her passion for empowering women, we know she will be an invaluable resource for our organization.”

Worth became the President of Perry Ellis in 2017, where she is responsible for driving the overall brand strategy by leading sales, merchandising, planning and other divisions that factor into the brand’s growing success. In her eleven years at Perry Ellis, Worth cultivated the brand’s relationships with key retail partners and built a team that shares the same drive and passion she holds for the menswear company.

“Inside and outside of the workplace, I’ve always strived to be an advocate for women. It’s an honor to join Bottomless Closet in their mission to provide women with the tools they need to succeed,” said Worth. “I am eager to work with the many talented and dedicated women already serving this distinguished organization.”

Prior to joining Perry Ellis, Worth held leadership positions at Puma and TJX, which included an immersive executive training program. An industry veteran, Worth first discovered her inherent passion for retail when she held positions as Store Manager at Esprit and Filene’s.

Melissa Worth holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Miami and sits on its President’s Council. Worth is also a sponsor for the New York Fashion Tech Lab, which connects women-led fashion focused technology companies with leading fashion retailers and brands. She is also a mentor for WOMEN Unlimited, Inc., as well as a judge for the YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund.

Posted January 29, 2018

Source: Bottomless Closet