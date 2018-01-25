Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show 2018, Largest U.S. Gathering For Outdoor And Winter Sports Industries, Opens For First Denver Show Thurs., Jan. 25- 28

DENVER — January 25, 2018 — Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show, the largest U.S. trade show for the outdoor and winter sports industries, opens today in Denver for the first time in Outdoor Retailer’s history. More than 1,000 brands will be exhibiting the latest technology innovations, apparel and gear for staying warm, fashionable and connected to meet with the more than 11,000 registered retail buyers from 50 countries. The show runs Thursday, Jan. 25-Saturday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28 at the Colorado Convention Center.

“This is the year of many firsts — the first show combined with the SIA Snow Show and the first Outdoor Retailer show in Denver,” said Marisa Nicholson, vice president and show director for Outdoor Retailer events. “We have worked incredibly hard to make this show a success: bringing together two communities; enabling decision makers to see the latest products and trends for next season in one place; offering a diverse and compelling line-up of seminars and speakers; and offering the opportunity to network with the more than 28,000 outdoor and snow industry colleagues joining us here in Denver. The first of three shows this year, Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show kicks off this year’s buying cycle laying the foundation for Outdoor Retailer Summer Market in July and Outdoor Retailer Winter Market in November.”

Outdoor Retailer is showcasing an entirely new format with exhibits spanning all three floors of the Colorado Convention Center. Highlights include next-generation skis and snowboards, rechargeable hand warmers, heated ski/snowboard boot bags, outerwear made from ocean plastic, sustainable and performance fabrics, insulation using technology from NASA, personal lead water filtration, and heated socks and gloves that provide heat for 12 hours, among others.

Of Outdoor Retailer’s offerings, the opportunity for education is what set it apart from other shows. From the Industry and Intelligence day on Wednesday, January 24, hosted by Snowsports Industries America to Outdoor University hosted by Outdoor Industry Association kicking off on Thursday, Jan. 25, to the on-show-floor offerings at the Camp, the RANGER Station and the Trend + Design Center, Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show attendees will have access to the latest statistics, participation numbers, as well as information on climate change, economic factors, and consumer trends.

The event’s communities spaces bring focus to popular and emerging trends: the new Scandinavian Village features a bar and iconic Scandinavian brands, giving showgoers the opportunity to discover European brands; while Venture Out celebrates the modern outdoor experience. Luxe is an immersive experience in premium and luxury snow and outdoor apparel. Lastly, the Rental World provides attendees a close look at alpine, snowboarding and cross country rental gear.

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper will open the show at 8:45 a.m. at a press conference with Marisa Nicholson, show director for Outdoor Retailer; Luis Benitez, director of Colorado’s Office of Outdoor Recreation; Nick Sargent, president of Snowsports Industries America; Amy Roberts, executive director the Outdoor Industry Association, and Richard Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau.

For the first time, the public is invited to two show events. The first is the Fashion Show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in partnership with Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks on Friday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m., The night will kick off with the Fashion Show featuring DJ Matt Cassidy, followed by Brother Ali, JAUZ and Rick Ross. Discounted tickets are now available for 20% off using the “Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show” Promo button and entering the code ZOOLANDER at checkout. The second is the Night of Stoke: Saturday, January 27, Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show will welcome Backcountry Film Festival’s “Night of Stoke” to the Bellco to celebrate public lands and the importance of continuing to address issues of climate change and conservation, among other environmental issues. Doors open at 6:30 pm and programming will begin at 7:00 pm. All proceeds from Night of Stoke benefit Winter Wildlands Alliance, preserving the human-powered recreation experience on public lands. Guests will be able to watch first-edition films and hear from professional athletes and filmmakers giving tips on how to turn passion into action as they discuss their advocacy projects including Conrad Anker, Stacy Bare, Caroline Gleich and Tommy Caldwell.

Established brands exhibiting at the show include adidas Outdoor, Burton, Fjallraven, GoPro, Gore-Tex, Head, K2, Keen, Oakley, Obermeyer, Patagonia, Rossignol, Salomon, Smartwool, Spyder Active Sports, The North Face, Yeti, among many others.

Posted January 25, 2018

Source: Outdoor Retailer