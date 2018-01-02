Nordstrom To Begin Hiring Employees For New NYC Men’s Store

SEATTLE — January 2, 2018 — Fashion retailer Nordstrom Inc. will hire 250 employees for its first stand-alone Men’s Store in Manhattan, which will open on Broadway between West 57th and West 58th Streets in April 2018. The company will also open a New York City flagship store in 2019 at the base of Central Park Tower, an Extell Development Company Project. Sales and support positions will be posted on Wednesday, January 3 and interested applicants are invited to apply for jobs online at careers.nordstrom.com. The retailer also announced Cailin Caro, as store manager of the NYC Men’s Store, and company veteran Chris Wanlass, as vice president of its Manhattan full-line stores.

“This is an exciting and historic time to be a part of Nordstrom as we prepare to open our first full-line store in one of the best retail cities in the world,” said Caro. “We’re building an empowered team of people focused on service and providing customers with an elevated experience that reflects the best of what we have to offer.”

Sales positions are available in all areas, including men’s apparel, designer, furnishings, shoes and grooming. Hiring will also take place for various support positions in building services, housekeeping, loss prevention, as well as jobs in the store’s food offerings. Nordstrom offers employees a competitive benefits package including a retail discount, medical coverage, 401(k), commuter benefits (up to $100 a month towards transit elections) and paid parental leave. New hires will participate in extensive product-knowledge seminars, selling immersion and a day of shadowing at one of the neighboring full-line stores.

To promote the start of employee hiring, the retailer wrapped the exterior of its Men’s Store with larger-than-life ‘help wanted’ banners incorporating witty job descriptions like “Desperately Seeking Sock Svengali,” “Now Hiring: Sneaker Obsessives,” and “People People Wanted.” The recruiting campaign also includes digital and social media placements.

“Nordstrom is a great place to build your career, something I’ve been fortunate to have experienced firsthand over the course of my 25 years with the company,” said Wanlass. Adding that he and Caro are “committed to creating an environment that fosters career development and growth opportunities, not only within our Manhattan stores, but the company as a whole.”

Wanlass began his career in 1992 as a stockperson at Nordstrom Fashion Place in Salt Lake City, Utah. He relocated to Atlanta in 1997 to open the company’s first store in the southern U.S. at Perimeter Mall as a department manager. In 1999, Wanlass made the move to Seattle, where he worked as an assistant buyer and then buyer in the men’s division. Relocating again in 2003, he accepted a new challenge as the Assistant Store Manager of the Downtown San Francisco store. Over the past 10 years, Wanlass has been the store manager at Stonestown (San Francisco), The Westchester (White Plains, N.Y.), Arden Fair (Sacramento, Calif.), Bellevue Square (Bellevue, Wash.), and most recently Pacific Centre (Vancouver, B.C.).

Caro joined the company as a seasonal salesperson in Lingerie in 2006 at the Nordstrom Downtown Seattle flagship store, and then went on to hold various store and regional management positions in the Lingerie division in Oregon, California and Washington D.C. In 2012, she became store manager of the Nordstrom Rack Towson in Baltimore, and later served as the store manager at Nordstrom Rack Union Square. Most recently Caro was store manager of The Westchester full-line store in White Plains, N.Y.

Nordstrom has been recognized as an employer of choice by Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For (for 20 consecutive years); Human Rights Campaign’s Best Places to Work for LBGT Equality (for 13 consecutive years); Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity 2017; and Business of Fashion’s The Best Companies to Work For in Fashion 2017.

Posted January 2, 2018

Source: Nordstrom

