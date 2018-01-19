NIKE, Inc. Announces Dirk-Jan van Hameren as new VP, Chief Marketing Officer; Greg Hoffman as VP, Global Brand Creative & Marketing Innovation

BEAVERTON, Ore. — January 18, 2018 — NIKE, Inc. today announced Dirk-Jan “DJ” van Hameren has been promoted to VP, Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. In this role, van Hameren will lead Nike’s Global Marketing organization to authentically connect with every consumer who interacts with the NIKE brand and deepen relationships with them.

Van Hameren will succeed Greg Hoffman, who has been appointed VP, Global Brand Creative & Marketing Innovation, responsible for leading Brand Communications, Brand Design, Advanced Concepts and Digital Marketing Innovation, as well as Global Brand Imaging, Events Marketing and Creative Operations.

Van Hameren, a 25-year veteran of Nike, most recently served as VP, GM of Nike Sportswear, a role in which he and his team led a complete offense against Nike’s Sportswear business, driving strong consumer connections through iconic styles like Air Max and Air Force 1, and innovations like Tech Fleece apparel. They added more than $3 billion in revenue under his leadership.

His prior roles included VP, Brand Management for Western Europe; GM, Nike ID; Global Brand Initiatives Director, and Director of Brand Events.

Prior to joining Nike, van Hameren graduated from Utrecht Business School with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management. He will report to Trevor Edwards, President of the NIKE Brand.

With more than 20 years of experience at Nike, Hoffman will focus in his new role on creative storytelling, brand design and experiences that drive separation and distinction in the marketplace. Hoffman will report to van Hameren.

