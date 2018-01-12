New York & Company, Inc. Announces Addition Of New Independent Director Miki Racine Berardelli To Its Board

NEW YORK — January 12, 2018 — New York & Company, Inc., a specialty apparel chain with 459 retail stores, announced the appointment of Miki Racine Berardelli as an independent director to its Board of Directors, effective January 3, 2018. Ms. Berardelli brings to the Company’s Board significant experience in digital marketing and commerce in the apparel retail industry. The background of Ms. Berardelli builds upon the talents of the existing Board members, which now includes eight independent members.

Ms. Berardelli, 47, has served as Chief Executive Officer of Kidbox, a fast-growing start-up digital commerce business selling children’s apparel and accessories, since 2016. Before joining Kidbox, from 2014 to 2016, Ms. Berardelli served as President, Digital Commerce & Chief Marketing Officer of Chico’s FAS, Inc. From 2009 to 2014, Ms. Berardelli served as Chief Marketing Officer of Tory Burch LLC, and from 2002 to 2009 she served as Senior Vice President of Marketing and in a number of other senior-level marketing positions for Polo Ralph Lauren Corporation. From October 2013 to August 2014, Ms. Berardelli was a member of the board of directors of Sport Chalet, Inc., a specialty sporting goods retailer. She holds an M.S. from Northwestern University and a B.A. from the University of Iowa.

Grace Nichols, New York & Company’s Non-Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, stated: “We are excited to welcome Miki to our Board of Directors and look forward to benefiting from her strong background in brand building, digital and social marketing and e-commerce, demonstrating our ability to grow our Board with the talented people who possess the skills and expertise to assist us to achieve our goals. Her deep knowledge and proven track record will be highly valuable to our Company as we look to more closely connect with our consumers to further increase brand awareness, consumer loyalty and drive sales across our brick-and-mortar and digital channels. We are proud to have a diverse Board which is now comprised of eight independent directors, five of whom are women who have a special appreciation for how the New York & Company brand makes women look great and feel good.”

Posted January 12, 2017

Source: New York & Company, Inc.