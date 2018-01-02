KSCA | Investment Banking Represents Paul Fredrick In Its Sale To Clearlight Partners

ATLANTA — January 2, 2017 — KSCA | Investment Banking represented Paul Fredrick MenStyle in its December 2017 sale to ClearLight Partners. Paul Fredrick MenStyle, Inc., founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fleetwood, PA, is a leading designer and direct-to-consumer retailer of men’s apparel and related accessories. Paul Fredrick sells merchandise direct-to-consumers through its catalogs and website. ClearLight Partners, headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, is a leading middle-market private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and growth capital investments.

KSCA | Investment Banking (www.ksca.com) served as the exclusive financial advisor to Paul Fredrick in this sale transaction. KSCA is a leading industry-focused Mergers & Acquisitions advisory firm, having represented over 100 companies. Gary Catherman and Jon Harkey led the KSCA transaction team advising Paul Fredrick.

Posted January 2, 2017

Source: KSCA | Investment Banking