INVISTA Unveils The Consumer Identity Of Its LYCRA® SPORT Platform

WILMINGTON, Del. — January 22, 2018 — Following the successful relaunch of the LYCRA® SPORT technology platform to its mill customers and trade partners, INVISTA, owner of the LYCRA® brand, turned its attention to developing new retail merchandising tools to help brands and retailers drive consumer sales in stores and online. The kit materials are designed to educate consumers about the exceptional comfort, fit and support this technology delivers to stretch activewear.

“Consumer insights reveal the key to driving retail sales is for brands and retailers to clearly communicate a technology’s benefits at the point of purchase,” said Huw Williams, global segment director for activewear/outdoor. “We’ve developed exciting new merchandising tools and concepts to help them accomplish this—it’s the type of marketing support our customers appreciate.”

The customizable materials are designed to leverage LYCRA® brand’s 87% global consumer awareness*, which is unmatched by any branded fiber, as well as its reputation for being a symbol of quality assurance by consumers. The merchandising toolkit includes photography for bespoke items, as well as hang tags, posters, and hanger cards that can be co-branded. Digital video, banner ads and social media guidelines are also available. All the pieces feature the LYCRA® SPORT brand tagline as a signature look step and repeat watermark: “Because Comfort and Performance Matter™”.

LYCRA® SPORT certified garments have compression levels tailored to fit a specific sport and are designed to meet the consumer’s need for outstanding comfort regardless of the application from low-impact activities like yoga, to high-impact activities like running. LYCRA® SPORT technology fabric certification standards (based on Power, Comfort and Energy indexes) help ensure that garment makers easily select the right fabrics for the specific activity, and that wearers experience the best comfort and performance available.

Posted January 22, 2018

Source: INVISTA