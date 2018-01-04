HOSYcan: Device For Testing Compression Garments During Movement

BÖNNIGHEIM, Germany — January 4, 2018 — To deliver increased information of greater accuracy regarding the compression of textiles for various functions, Hohenstein Group has developed the next generation of its compression testing device, HOSYcan. HOSYcan allows for accurate compression measurements during movement and measures the interaction between different materials. Combined with data from 3D scanning, simulated movement profiles provide increased accuracy for specific applications.

Compression garments constitute a high-growth technology in the sport, leisure and medical sectors, performing different functions depending on the application. Compression garments generally come with a defined level of compression. Until now, however, these values were inaccurate when measuring compression levels during movement. What’s more, interaction between different materials has unpredictable effects on compression. With the further development of the HOSYcan, the Hohenstein Group is the only provider of a solution with objective measurement values as well as analysis for compression garment product development.

“Compression garments are so challenging that the various influences on the level of compression are often not clearly or precisely measurable,” said Florian Girmond, Hohenstein Group Director Consumer Tests. “HOSYcan lets us simulate movement sequences for the first time. In doing so, the actual pressure on different parts of the body can be determined even in extreme situations.” The device, which can measure circumferences of up to 150 cm, can be individually adjusted and programmed. Body measurements compiled at Hohenstein using cutting-edge 3D scanner technology can be used as a base data set in customizing movement profiles.

The advantages of the new HOSYcan device for manufacturers of compression materials for shaping and compression garments:

With HOSYcan, the interaction between individual materials in compression garments can be tested and analyzed in a simple and cost-effective way—both in static and dynamic conditions. In this way, HOSYcan delivers important performance data in relation to the desired product properties. The simulation of both dynamic and static testing scenarios, as well as a combination of the two, is achieved without difficulty, allowing testing situations very close to the practical application.

The new compression testing device enables product development to be carried out in an improved, application-specific way in terms of material selection and product design. The modification of individual components can be extensively and individually tested.

The whole HOSYcan package can shorten development time with innovative comparison and visualization techniques. The database software features a modern user and reporting interface, which provides diverse parameter variations, filter functions and duplicating functions, enabling more efficient order processing. The measurement results are reported in the form of statistics and graphics and then made available to the customer. At the Outdoor Retailer show (January 25 to 28 in Denver, USA), interested parties have the chance learn the range of uses and versatile applications of the new HOSYcan device in the Hohenstein Group booth #30077-UL. For further information or individual questions, our team is also happy to help you at any time.

Posted January 4, 2017

