Gerber’s Digital Solution Is Adopted By Grosso Moda To Meet Speed And Industry 4.0 Trends

TOLLAND, Conn. — January 24, 2018 — The need for speed continues to intensify with ever changing consumer trends that evolve as technology makes it possible for ideas to spread quickly – creating the demand for the see now, buy now mindset. To succeed, fashion companies need to adopt technology and embrace digitalization to streamline workflows, which enable greater agility and speed without sacrificing quality and design. “The market evidence and conversations with our customers helped us to see the need for digitalization,” said Guus Backelandt, CEO of Grosso Moda. “We’ve had a long partnership with Gerber and worked together to map out and present a fully digitized workflow including 3D design to one of our leading customers. Their strong, positive response validated the benefits we knew digitalization would enable.”

Often in the fashion development cycle, processes are fragmented and complex. Manual processes are slow. By leveraging Gerber’s YuniquePLM® Cloud, AccuMark® and AccuMark 3D software, Grosso Moda will empower the creative and design process further while at the same time improving speed, cost and agility. As a longtime user of Gerber’s industry-leading AccuMark pattern design, grading, marker making and production planning software, Grosso Moda realized the strength of automating processes. Adding YuniquePLM Cloud to improve the collaboration and organization of the overall design process will help their customer better leverage data so they can focus on the needs of their consumers, ensuring they get the right products to market, at the right time.

“We have enjoyed a long, prosperous relationship with Grosso Moda and are excited to add AccuMark 3D and YuniquePLM Cloud to their mix of Gerber products,” said Bill Brewster, vice president and general manager, enterprise software solutions at Gerber. “We think Grosso Moda will be a great example of the power of integration and digitalization.”

YuniquePLM Cloud product lifecycle management software serves as a central repository of critical data and eliminates problems companies often face when using multiple Excel spreadsheets, email or tracking documents to communicate throughout the stages of product development and management. YuniquePLM Cloud creates a single version of the truth, connecting a company’s creative process with their supply chain and production processes.

Posted January 25, 2018

Source: Gerber Technology