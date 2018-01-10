Gerber To Highlight Tools To Improve Speed To Market And Online Conversion At NRF Retail’s BIG Show

TOLLAND, Ct., — January 10, 2018 — Buzz words of improved quality, shortened cycle times, greater visibility and better online conversions will come to life at Gerber Technology’s booth at NRF 2018 Retail’s Big Show. Gerber will present its integrated Digital Solutions to help companies embrace the future of fashion, showing how digitalization can improve design, development, sourcing, corporate social responsibility and the overall consumer experience.

“We have been working diligently on digital integration and advances in our YuniquePLM®, AccuMark® and our AccuMark 3D software to address our customers’ need for speed,” said Karsten Newbury, senior vice president and general manager of software solutions group. “The enhancements over the last year, along with strategic partnerships with companies like Avametric to improve our fabric simulation and enable consumer facing virtual try-on, have allowed us to leap our competition.”

Highlights inside the booth include:

Decrease time to market – see how digitally integrating your design and supply chain management process ensures your business addresses the need for speed. Convert “data to speed” and shift from today’s model of planning to the future of purchase activated manufacturing.

Cut sample costs by up to 50 percent – see the investments made to advance the industry leading AccuMark 3D software to help customers address the production of samples, making development faster and more efficient.

Increase online conversion to reduce returns – see how partnerships with Avametric, the industry leader in fabric simulation and 3D consumer applications, allows the first end-to-end 3D platform to be offered, from design and development to consumer-facing virtual try-on applications.

Posted January 10, 2017

