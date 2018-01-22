FTC Updates Textile Rules To Eliminate Obsolete Requirement

WASHINGTON — January 18, 2018 — The Federal Trade Commission is updating the Rules and Regulations under the Textile Fiber Products Identification Act (Textile Rules).

The Textile Rules require marketers to place a label on certain textile products to disclose certain information, such as the name under which the manufacturer or other responsible company does business.

In June 2017, the Commission sought comments on proposed amendments to the Rules to reduce compliance costs. Based on comments received, the Commission is eliminating an obsolete provision requiring that house word trademark owners furnish the agency with a copy of the mark’s United States Patent and Trademark Office registration before using the mark on labels.

The Commission voted to approve the Federal Register Notice announcing final amendments to the Textile Rules was 2-0. (FTC File No. P948404; the staff contact is Jock Chung, Bureau of Consumer Protection, 202-326-2984)

Posted January 22, 2018

Source: Federal Trade Commission