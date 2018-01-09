EXENTA To Showcase Latest Innovations In Shop Floor Control, ERP, And PLM At Colombiatex

New York, NY — January 10, 2018 — EXENTA (formerly Simparel), the innovator in next-generation information technology solutions for the apparel and fashion-related industries, announces its participation in the Colombiatex 2018 trade show on January 23-25 in Medellin, Colombia. The company will showcase its latest advancements and provide hands-on demonstrations of its industry-leading Shop Floor Control (SFC), ERP, and PLM solutions in the Red Pavilion, Booth #126.

According to EXENTA President and CEO Roberto Mangual, “We look forward to another excellent Colombiatex show and to meeting with the many international business leaders that attend this important event. As our Shop Floor Control solution is already very popular in Colombia and the region, we are excited to showcase the many significant developments we have made to this product in recent months. We will also feature a wide range of new enhancements to our ERP and PLM products that we believe make it a perfect fit for companies in Latin America. We invite all attendees to visit our booth to learn how they can leverage these innovative technologies to transform their businesses.”

At Colombiatex, EXENTA will highlight a new Advanced Payroll Module with Face Check for its EXENTA™ Shopfloor real-time shop floor control solution. These advancements incorporate leading-edge facial confirmation technology with an all-new advanced payroll module. The facial confirmation technology works with the system’s Android® tablets to add security, speed up the clock-in process, and streamline employee verification.

EXENTA™ PLM REVO™, the all-new Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution, delivers a cloud/web-based platform that effectively redefines the user experience by enhancing design creativity and productivity, automating tasks and processes, and providing easy to understand analytics that drive more-timely and better-informed business decisions across the product design, development and production processes.

In addition to a host of new usability and productivity enhancements, EXENTA™ Enterprise now has an all-new, fully integrated Financial Management module. By recording and tracking every meaningful financial transaction occurring throughout the internal and supply chain operations, it enables companies to quickly access, query, and report from a single, always up-to-date record of all their finance and accounting activities.

Simparel recently changed its name to EXENTA, reflecting the growing and fast-developing company that it has become.

Posted January 9, 2018

Source: EXENTA