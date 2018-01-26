Ewoldsen Named President Of Johnston & Murphy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — January 26, 2018 — Genesco Inc. announced today that Danny Ewoldsen has been named president of the Company’s Johnston & Murphy division, effective February 4, 2018.

A 15-year veteran of Johnston & Murphy, Ewoldsen most recently served as Executive Vice President, Retail and eCommerce. As president, he will expand his responsibilities to include the division’s wholesale and retail operations. Ewoldsen will report to Jon Caplan, Senior Vice President of Genesco and Chief Executive Officer of Johnston & Murphy and Genesco Branded Group.

“Danny has been instrumental in successfully driving change through Johnston & Murphy’s direct to consumer businesses. His focus on ensuring our organization provides the very best customer service regardless of where and how our customer shops, along with his passion for developing and mentoring high performing teams and approach to overall brand management will build on the Johnston & Murphy legacy and continue the positive momentum we have established over the recent years. Our past has been exceptional, but I am confident that our future is even brighter,” said Caplan.

