Epson Announces Next-Generation SureColor F2100 Printer For High-Performance Direct-To-Garment Printing

LONG BEACH, Calif. — January 18, 2018 — Epson today announced its next-generation direct-to-garment printer – the SureColor® F2100. Designed exclusively for direct-to-garment printing, the SureColor F2100 offers an entirely purpose-built system for high-quality prints at production speeds. Leveraging the Epson PrecisionCore® TFP® printhead and UltraChrome® DG garment ink technology, the SureColor F2100 achieves up to twice the speeds of the previous generation DTG printer1. Successor to the renowned SureColor F2000, the new SureColor F2100 offers four color ink technology, plus White ink, to deliver improved image quality, speed, and efficiency. Additional improvements, including a quick-load platen and robust Epson Garment Creator Software, take productivity even further, while the all-new integrated self-cleaning system means less downtime.

“The SureColor F2000 is the number-one selling direct-to-garment printer in the market and has helped customers increase efficiency on short-run orders and expand product service offerings. We listened to our customers and addressed common direct-to-garment pain points with the new SureColor F2100,” said Tim Check, senior product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. “The SC-F2100 delivers on reduced maintenance, while providing increased speed and efficiency with newly developed print modes to help customers increase business needs.”

Building on the industry leading SureColor F2000, the new SureColor F2100 leverages an all-new integrated inline self-cleaning system designed for reliability and reduced maintenance time. The SureColor F2100 transports cleaning solution through the printhead, allowing the printer to perform daily maintenance to reduce downtime. In addition, White ink is triple filtered before reaching the printhead, designed to help reduce White ink nozzle clogging for greater up-time and reliability.

The SureColor F2100 touts Epson PrecisionDot technology designed to create output with smoother tonal gradations, improved image detail and preservation on the garment. Newly developed print modes, including Light Garment Mode, and Highlight White mode, offer consistent print quality. All-new Highlight White mode achieves brighter White ink output by applying a second coat of White ink, while simultaneously printing color ink for improved print speeds. Touting a new garment grip pad, the SureColor F2100 allows users to quickly load and unload garments on the printer platen to help reduce traditional hoop platen load times.

More about the SureColor F2100

With the ability to print directly onto garments ranging from 100 percent cotton to 50/50 fabric blends – t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, tote bags, and more – the SureColor F2100 offers advanced features for the direct-to-garment industry, including:

High-Quality Direct-to-Garment Printing – Epson UltraChrome DG inks* are durable, vibrant and safe, with outstanding color performance, plus equal pricing for color and White inks

Up to Twice as Fast – Newly developed print modes, including Light Garment Mode, offer consistent print quality at up to twice the speed of the previous generation1

Highlight White Ink Mode – Developed exclusively for the SureColor F2100, this unique feature offers simultaneous printing of White and color inks on the color pass for greatly improved image quality, speed, and efficiency

Fast Loading for More Productivity – The easy-to-use, all-new quick-load platen reduces traditional hoop platen load times

Intuitive, Easy-to-Learn Workflow – Improved Epson Garment Creator Software, available for macOS® and Windows®, includes powerful tools for layout and text, color management, ink control, cost estimation, plus hot folders

Designed Exclusively for Direct-to-Garment Printing – An entirely purpose-built system featuring Epson’s PrecisionCore TFP printhead, Epson UltraChrome DG ink system and robust hardware

Reduced Maintenance Time and Operational Cost – Featuring a fabric wiper and an in-line cleaning cartridge, the integrated self-cleaning system allows the printer to perform daily maintenance to reduce downtime

Backed by Industry-Leading Support – Includes a 1-year limited on-site warranty with U.S.-based phone support; an optional extended on-site service place is available

Support & Availability

The SureColor F2100 (MSRP $17,995) offers a standard Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty, limited on-site warranty with U.S.-based phone support; an optional extended on-site service plan is available. The Epson SureColor F2100 will be available in March 2018 through Epson DTG Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers.

Posted January 18, 2018

Source: Epson America, Inc.