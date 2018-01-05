Designer Viviana Gabeiras Chooses “Not To Comply” With Her New Spring 2018 Collection “Coachella ” For Her Lifestyle Brand

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — January 4, 2018 — Viviana Gabeiras, creative director and owner of the style brand Petit Pois by Viviana G will be presenting at MODA Show on Sunday, January 7th, 8th & 9th at The Javitz Center in New York City, where she will display her entire collection inspired in the music festival of “Coachella Valley.” She is not only celebrating her 18th year with her brand, but also being awarded along with her husband Rafael Gabeiras, with the Key Of The City of Miami by Major Carlos Jimenez and nominated for the 2018 Manufacturer Of The Year Award by SFMA, South Florida Manufacturers Association.

Her Coachella Collection is the inspiration behind the attitude and behavior of people when coming together to celebrate the festival. Is the freedom of expression only possible within the limits of Coachella, where everyone regardless of his or her fashion style, becomes free of their own fashion patterns…..regardless of trends or not trends….they can become a trend that do not “COMPLY”.

“COACHELLA gives me my freedom not to comply but to also express the feelings of free life and acceptance, to actually free myself from any rules and show my true colors with Petit Pois by Viviana G, my American Lifestyle Brand,” said Gabeiras.

Petit Pois by Viviana G is a lifestyle ready to wear collection made out of luxury knits and beautiful mesh and sheer fabrics for the contemporary trendy market. “Ageless”, “Timeless”, “Season-less”, with pure comfort, practical and unique. The true DNA of Viviana Gabeiras, is in her power of presenting amazing prints and color stories mixed together. Today the brand is carried in about 800 stores nationwide and internationally and it is designed, operated, produced and fully-ran in Miami, Florida, in her own manufacturing plant, proudly “Made in USA”.

As she explain herself: she wants with Coachella to bring back that pure, raw, organic excitement as your first collection. “I want to make all things possible and release myself from the pressure to conform.” Coachella collection is about to bring back “the joy of life” and to act and dress up for yourself, to be who you really are and not what you pretend to be to conform. I want you ….to become your own “Avant-garde” in life.

Posted January 5, 2018

Source: Petit Pois Inc.