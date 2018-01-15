Cone Denim Expands OEKO-TEX® Certification To Mexico Platform

Greensboro, NC — January 15, 2018 — Cone Denim®, a global leader in denim authenticity and innovation, is pleased to announce that its Cone Denim Parras and Cone Denim Yecapixtla operations in Mexico have received OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certification on selected denim products. The company’s Cone Denim Jiaxing operation in China received certification in 2015. The company is now able to provide Oeko-Tex certified fabrics on a global basis.

OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification provides transparency in the textile supply chain and assures consumers that certified products have been produced without the use of illegal, regulated or other known harmful substances. The “Confidence in Textiles” motto designates independent testing for harmful substances for textile products of all types which pose no risk to health since 1992.

“The expansion of our OEKO-TEX certification to denim fabrics produced from our Mexico facilities offers additional confidence in our products and opens new opportunities to our customers worldwide,” says Steve Maggard, Senior Vice President Operations and Manufacturing for Cone Denim. “We remain committed to responsible manufacturing and promoting sustainable practices and components within our products and processes that minimize our environmental footprint while providing our customers the highest level of denim innovation and design. The OEKO-TEX certification provides our customers and the end consumer further validation of our practices and the benefits of Cone Denim’s SustainblueTM line featuring the highest level of environmentally responsible denims. ”

Cone Denim has operated in Mexico since 1995 producing industry-leading denims, both rigid and stretch, including S-Gene® products as well as many other high-performance and sustainable denim styles. The company’s Cone Denim Jiaxing facility opened in 2007 in China. This combined global platform is strategically designed to provide customers with innovative and market-driven denims and services from a comprehensive global network of manufacturing platforms. Certified labs and proprietary process control systems are central to producing high quality fabrics with exceptional shade and physical consistency.

Posted January 15, 2017

