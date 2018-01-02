ClearLight Partners Invests In Paul Fredrick

NEWPORT BEACH, CA. — January 2, 2017 — Private equity firm ClearLight Partners announced today that it has made a majority investment in Paul Fredrick, a leading designer and direct-to-consumer retailer of men’s apparel and related accessories. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Paul F. Sacher, Founder of Paul Fredrick, commented, “Over the years, we have remained true to our original mission – to offer high quality men’s dress and casual shirts at a great value. The management team and I are excited to have ClearLight support the Company as it enters its next phase of growth. Paul Fredrick will remain committed to providing great style at everyday prices, along with excellent service to our customers.”

Josh Mack, a Partner at ClearLight, stated, “We are excited to partner with Paul Fredrick. Paul Sacher and the management team have built a great business that provides compelling style and value to consumers. We believe Paul Fredrick is well positioned for continued growth and success.”

Michael S. Kaye, Managing Partner at ClearLight, added, “We are impressed with Paul Fredrick’s high-quality products, the brand’s rich heritage, and the Company’s loyal following of customers. We look forward to working with the management team to support the next phase of the Company’s development.”

Paul Fredrick was advised by KSCA | Investment Banking (www.ksca.com). ClearLight was advised by DANU Capital Group (www.danucapital.com).

