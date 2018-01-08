Checkpoint Systems’ NeedleLok Theft Solution Tag Protects Fine Retail Garments Without Damage

THOROFARE, N.J. — January 8, 2018 — Checkpoint Systems, a global supplier of electronic article surveillance (EAS), RFID solutions and Alpha High-Theft Solutions for the retail industry, today announced a new high-theft solution that protects fine garments without leaving a pin hole.

NeedleLok™ protects delicate fabric clothing, such as intimates as well as light and thin fabric garments, where a normal hard-tag and pin would leave a damaging hole in the merchandise after removal. As a single-piece solution, the NeedleLok enhances the ease of application and removal as well as the overall safety by covering the needle when not in use.

The NeedleLok includes an AM or RF ferrite to trigger an EAS system and provides benefit denial through the highly visible red ink vials.

The NeedleLok is available in three locking strengths (S3, Standard Lock or Super Lock).

“Unlike other retail anti-theft solutions that simply aren’t appropriate for fine garments, NeedleLok will gently spread fabric threads instead of piercing them, therefore avoiding leaving a visible hole after removal,” said Stuart Rosenthal , vice president of Sales and Marketing for Checkpoint’s Alpha High-Theft Solutions. “This, combined with powerful anti-theft features, make it the perfect solution for protecting intimates and other thin/fine fabric garments.”

Key Features:

Single-piece tag with integrated needle, easier to manage by associates (single vs. multiple components);

Provides freedom of placement on the garment (no longer forced to use a seam);

Protected needle to prevent wear and potential injuries;

Automatic spring loaded opening when placed on a key or detacher; and

Ink vial provides a strong visual deterrence and benefit denial.

Availability: NeedleLok is available immediately. In addition, a Mini NeedleLok version will be available near the end of Q1 2018.

Posted January 8, 2018

Source: Checkpoint Systems