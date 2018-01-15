Checkpoint Systems Introduces Innovative Electronics Platform For Its EAS Antennas

NEW YORK — January 15, 2018 — Checkpoint Systems, a global supplier of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) and RFID solutions for the retail industry, today announced here at the NRF Big Show a radical shake-up of its range of EAS antennas, with the introduction of a revolutionary new electronics platform.

NEO will deliver enhanced detection and connectivity to retailers, enabling them to improve store operations. The powerful new electronics represent a seismic shift in the way radio frequency-based (RF) EAS solutions perform in store and enable the sensors to become a key part of the connected store environment.

Available immediately, NEO will debut in a range of new, more aesthetically pleasing antenna designs, aiding retailers that are looking to create a more enticing shop entrance.

Superior performance

NEO pushes the capabilities of RF-based EAS solutions, boosting the standard detection range by up to 35 percent so that retailers can increase the distance between each antenna to almost nine feet. The unique electronics deliver superior detection and mean the sensors are capable of protecting the smallest of labels – including those used on cosmetics products – against theft, in either the current aisle width setup or wider.

True connectivity

A first for the retail industry, NEO-enabled antennas will feature wireless Bluetooth connectivity. This means that stores will no longer have to connect antennas via underfloor cabling – a costly and time consuming process. Its remote connectivity ensures that the EAS investment is maximized, with Checkpoint providing a live system health check and online service support, while alarm-related data can be synchronized to the cloud to provide real-time actionable insights.

Improved design

With smaller, more efficient electronics, the antenna’s footprint has been minimized. The new NP10 and NP20 sensors – the next generation of the highly successful P10 and P20 devices – are the first to include NEO electronics. Developed for grocery and big box retailers, they will feature a less intrusive, lightweight, more contemporary look with a brushed metal frame. The antennas have been designed with RFID in mind, with retailers able to seamlessly upgrade their sensors without any impact on the antenna frame.

According to Carl Rysdon, vice president of Inventory Control Solutions for Checkpoint Systems, “We designed the blueprint for the very first EAS antenna, and we’re proud to introduce a new era for the technology. Retailers are now led by data, and NEO is pivotal to loss prevention sensors becoming part of the connected store. The revolutionary electronics that we’ve developed allow for the seamless transfer of data to the cloud, which ultimately helps stores to make informed business decisions, based on analytics.”

The NP10 and NP20 sensors are available immediately, and Checkpoint will unveil further designs for other vertical markets throughout 2018.

Posted January 15, 2017

Source: Checkpoint Systems