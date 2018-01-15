Checkpoint Systems Announces Its First In-Store Underfloor RFID Solution to Improve Retail Inventory Management

NEW YORK — January 15, 2018 — Checkpoint Systems, a global supplier of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) and RFID solutions for the retail industry, today announced here at the NRF Big Show an underfloor RFID antenna, UF-1.

Delivering the same market-leading quality as Checkpoint’s more traditional EAS antennas, but using unique, patented RFID reader technology, the UF-1 system offers a large read range, with the added benefit of harnessing the power of RFID data to improve inventory management within a completely invisible solution.

UF-1 is suited to a wide array of projects, from those wanting aesthetically pleasing, open entrances to malls that restrict the use of traditional EAS antennas across their openings, to retailers that need wide, obstruction free store doorways.

Using patented Checkpoint Wirama RadarTM technology, the underfloor RFID-enabled solution can identify the direction of a tag passing over the antenna, whether into the store, out of the store, or along the door. It is also able to determine if an item is simply located nearby the exit or potentially being stolen – minimizing false alarms.

According to Carl Rysdon, vice president of Inventory Control Solutions for Checkpoint Systems, “As physical stores look to push the boundaries of retail design, demand for non-intrusive security systems at the store entrance/exit is growing. We’re excited to launch this underfloor RFID solution, which will enable retailers to become even more creative with their store designs and help them improve their customers’ in-store experience. UF-1 is advanced floor-based solution and we expect it to be extremely popular among RFID adopters.”

Posted January 15, 2017

Source: Checkpoint Systems