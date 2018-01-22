Calvin Klein, Inc. Announces The Spring/Summer 2018 Calvin Klein Underwear And Calvin Klein Jeans Global Advertising Campaign

NEW YORK — January 22, 2018 — Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp., today announced its new CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR and CALVIN KLEIN JEANS global multi-media advertising campaign. The campaign represents the latest iteration of the evolution in the CALVIN KLEIN brand’s globally recognized #MYCALVINS call to action: Our Family. #MYCALVINS.

Shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre, the latest chapter of this new campaign features sisters Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The siblings are featured wearing styles of CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR that are available in stores and online now, including CALVIN KLEIN Modern Cotton and the new CALVIN KLEIN Body range. In addition, certain members of the family are featured in core styles of CALVIN KLEIN JEANS as well as looks from the Spring 2018 CALVIN KLEIN JEANS collection.

The evolved #MYCALVINS concept has family at its center, a display of unity between strong individuals, further emphasized by the symbolism of the traditional American quilt. This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families – both born and made – to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us.

This launch marks the latest moment of the new Our Family. #MYCALVINS campaign rollout, with a series of campaign launches that kicked off in November 2017 with Solange, Kelela, Dev Hynes, Caroline Polachek and Adam Bainbridge of Kindness, as well as A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Ant, A$AP Lou, and A$AP J. Scott of A$AP Mob, and most recently with Kaia and Presley Gerber. The campaign will run through the Spring 2018 season, and the talent featured will represent the bridging of several generations stylistically, musically and culturally. They will bring their stories to life as “Our Family” with family and community at the epicenter of the conversation.

CALVIN KLEIN continues to embrace a digital first, socially powered mindset in communicating the Our Family. #MYCALVINS narrative across all consumer-centric channels. With over 100 million impressions in the digital and social space, across 12 countries globally, with key high impact outdoor in several key markets, the #MYCALVINS campaign is designed to create magnetic consumer engagement across the spectrum of the CALVIN KLEIN brand’s followers.

CALVIN KLEIN is a global lifestyle brand that exemplifies bold, progressive ideals and a seductive aesthetic. We seek to thrill and inspire our audience while using provocative imagery and striking designs to ignite the senses.

Founded in 1968 by Calvin Klein and his business partner Barry Schwartz, we have built our reputation as a leader in American fashion through our clean aesthetic and innovative designs. Global retail sales of CALVIN KLEIN brand products exceeded $8 billion in 2016 and were distributed in over 110 countries. CALVIN KLEIN employs over 10,000 associates globally. We were acquired by PVH Corp. in 2003.

With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 35,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and over $8 billion in annual revenues. We own the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s and Olga brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.

Posted January 22, 2018

Source: Calvin Klein, Inc.