Avery Dennison’s Intelligent Label Technology Is Changing The Retail Game At NRF Expo

GLENDALE, Calif. — January 15, 2018 — Avery Dennison Corporation, a global specialist in materials science and manufacturing specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials, will showcase how its RFID applications play an integral role in enabling a fully omnichannel experience at the 2018 National Retail Federation’s (NRF) Annual Convention and Expo. Building on its expertise in digital solutions for the retail industry, the company will also launch its Dynamic Window Display Advertising System at the event.

Avery Dennison will host an Exhibitor Insights discussion with performance brand adidas and multi-brand retailer SONAE about how RFID is changing the game in retail, and will present some of its latest innovations in RFID solutions, designer partnerships, and more.

“As innovators in intelligent labeling technology, we are leveraging our key learnings in the apparel industry to make advancements in other categories, such as food and beauty retail, where we see great opportunities for RFID,” said Francisco Melo, vice president and general manager, Global RFID, Avery Dennison. “Implementing RFID contributes to better inventory accuracy, more transparency in the supply chain and greater loss visibility, all of which ultimately leads to an enhanced consumer experience.”

Panel Discussion: Changing the Game with RFID

Avery Dennison will host the Exhibitor Big Ideas panel discussion on Monday, January 15, 2018 from 10:15-11:00 a.m. ET in Level 1 – TT2 at the Javits Convention Center. The panel, “Changing the Game with RFID,” will explore the increasingly critical role of RFID in retailers’ digital strategies in this rapidly changing marketplace.

Francisco Melo, vice president and general manager, Global RFID, Avery Dennison, will moderate the panel, which consists of retail leaders and RFID experts, including:

Tsvetan Dimitrov, director, Business Solutions, adidas Group

Marco Cunha, director, Supply Chain, SONAE

Dr. Bill C. Hardgrave Ph.D., vice president, Auburn University

EXPO BOOTH (1633)

Through its intelligent labeling solutions, Avery Dennison connects the physical and digital worlds, providing tangible benefits for retailers in supply chain management and improving the consumer experience. The company will present its latest solutions at NRF’s EXPO through “Changing the Game with Intelligent Labeling Solutions,” which provides a compelling view of how RFID is used across retail verticals, as well as the company’s vision for the future, including:

Consumer Engagement – Avery Dennison’s new FLOW campaign supports omnichannel retailers in their quest to meet consumer expectations for a frictionless experience. By using intelligent label technology within a digital emotional intelligence (DEQ) framework, retailers can create “bridges” between touchpoints, platforms, devices, and apps to predict and seek to nurture consumer shopping behavior, increase consumer loyalty, and improve the consumer experience. A collaboration with Mishi Pay will demonstrate how products with a unique digital identity can enable mobile checkout in-store to create a truly frictionless shopping experience.

Designer Partnerships – Avery Dennison’s latest designer partnership for its Janela™ Smart Products Platform, the #AlwaysOn handbags from Rebecca Minkoff, will be demonstrated at the booth. With this technology, the designer’s customers are able to interactively engage with their handbags through a QR code to access personalized content, special offers, recommendations and other loyalty rewards, creating conversations at levels that encourage repeated interaction.

Dynamic Display Window Advertising System – Avery Dennison will launch its Dynamic Display Window Advertising System, the turnkey digital advertising solution based on technology developed by Gauzy, a leading provider of liquid-crystal-based materials, films, applications and solutions, with software provided by YCD Multimedia, a leading global provider of advanced digital signage software solutions. This innovative window film technology enables retailers to turn display windows into digital advertising screens by projecting campaigns, promotional offers and brand content to engage and enhance the consumer experience.

Food Safety – RFID has been proven to increase inventory accuracy to 99%+ and reduce waste by around 20% across the food industry, improving safety due to increased visibility of use-by dates. To deliver a true end-to-end solution for the food industry, Avery Dennison will launch its first microwave safe UHF RFID inlay. Designed specifically for the food industry, the UHF RFID inlay avoids arcing or excessive heating when used as recommended if subjected to a microwave environment, ensuring food safety and compliance. In addition, the company’s Freshmarx® solutions offer a complete food safety and intelligent labeling solution for the food industry through temperature-tracking, RFID inventory visibility and automated food labeling for ingredient prep and prepared foods.

Posted January 15, 2017

