CORDURA® Brand And Triple Aught Design Debut New Collection Featuring CORDURA® Combat WoolTM Yarn For Tough Missions And Everyday Adventures

WICHITA, KS — January 9, 2018— INVISTA’s CORDURA® brand announces an exciting new product adoption from gear and apparel specialist Triple Aught Design, which features CORDURA® Combat WoolTM yarn that blends Merino wool with high tenacity nylon fiber to raise the standard for resiliency in wool garments. The collection features two sweaters – the Echelon and the Journeyman – that were launched in fall 2017 and will be on display at Winter Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show 2018 – CORDURA® brand booth #54037-UL.

“With a heritage rooted in the military, Triple Aught Design is incorporating its knowledge of strong, rigorous gear and apparel to expand in outdoor products,” said Phil Adams, marketing and interactive services at Triple Aught Design. “We apply thorough design, high attention to detail, and strict tolerances to ensure our products meet our consumer’s most rigorous needs. When we combine this expertise with the traditional feel and durability of CORDURA® Combat WoolTM yarn, the outcome is apparel that enables versatility, whether our consumers are on their toughest mission or an everyday adventure.”

The Triple Aught Echelon sweater is versatile and reliable, designed to meet the demands of cool weather. The specially designed construction featuring CORDURA® Combat WoolTM yarn technology helps provide enhanced resiliency combined with the natural thermoregulating properties of wool. With a subtle reverse bamboo knit detailing this classic raglan crew has a modern edge.

The Triple Aught Journeyman continues a tradition of excellence with an added twist, inspired by the Type A-1 sweater issued by the United States Army Air Force during World War II. Initially, a sweater style made for engineers and mechanics, then pilots and other aircrew to wear under their leather flight jackets, it’s now been updated for everyday use. Featuring contrasting ribbing details, signature slotted buttons for improved functionality, and CORDURA® Combat WoolTM yarn technology for long-lasting durability.

“Today’s consumers are looking for gear that allows them to adapt from one environment to the next – design driven, versatile functionality with a built in endurance edge. Incorporating CORDURA® Combat WoolTM yarn technology into this specialized gear offers seamless integration of a time-tested traditional favorite such as wool, blended with high performance man-made fiber technologies for enhanced durability,” said Cindy McNaull, global CORDURA® brand and marketing director. “When we can collaborate with brands who share our same passion for pushing the limits of gear and apparel, that helps us enable consumers to Live DurableTM.”

For more information on CORDURA® brand and Triple Aught Design products, visit Winter Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show booth #54037-UL.

Posted January 9, 2018

Source: INVISTA