Tegra Taps Top Executives Jim Sinor, Nick Chope And Ken Ellis To Lead Expansion And Development Of Apparel Manufacturing Platforms

ATLANTA — December 14, 2017 — Tegra LLC, a leading apparel manufacturing and supply chain provider, announced today the hiring of three senior leaders — Jim Sinor, President of Central American Manufacturing; Nick Chope, Vice President of Innovation and Automation; and Ken Ellis, Vice President of U.S. Operations, who will ensure continued company growth and manufacturing excellence. The additions to Tegra’s senior leadership team are intended to support the company’s mission to inspire employees while bringing customers highly responsive manufacturing solutions.

“Jim, Nick and Ken have the skill sets to forward Tegra’s quest to be the most efficient, innovative and agile manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere,” said Steve Cochran, Tegra CEO. “They bring a wealth of resources and experience to the team.”

Sinor will oversee Tegra’s facilities in Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador. He has more than 30 years of manufacturing leadership experience with positions at Jockey International, Inc., Carhartt Inc., and VF Corporation, Inc., where he recently had oversight of manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Central America.

Chope will work closely with Tegra’s leadership team and customers to build enhanced and breakthrough innovation and automation that can be utilized throughout the manufacturing platform. Chope joins Tegra from Microsoft, where he served as Senior Process Development Engineer in addition to previously holding an engineering and automation position at Apple.

Ellis will oversee Tegra’s U.S. embellishment facilities to support the expansion of the platform and capabilities. Prior to joining Tegra, he held positions with leading organizations including VF Outdoor, Inc. and Harley-Davidson Motor Company.

Posted December 14, 2017

Source: Tegra LLC