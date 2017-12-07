Tegra Names Pamela DeNichilo And Ed Groce To Lead Customer Focused Team Aimed At Building Long-term, Strategic Client Partnerships

ATLANTA — December 7, 2017 — Tegra LLC, a leading apparel manufacturing and supply chain provider, announced today the hiring of Pamela DeNichilo as Chief Product Development Officer and the promotion of Ed Groce as Chief Customer Officer. The changes to Tegra’s senior customer-focused management team are part of an overall strategy to position the company for continued growth and acceleration of the development of its manufacturing platforms.

DeNichilo will oversee all development, product innovation, costing and sample development in the United States and Central America. She recently served as VP Product Development & Innovation for Mast Industries/Victoria’s Secret. Prior to that, she held senior level product & development positions at Gap, Inc.

Groce will lead Tegra’s customer strategy, account management and overall execution to build integrated capabilities and value added customer programs. Groce most recently led Tegra’s Central American operations with oversight of five facilities and more than 10,000 employees in Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador. Prior to joining Tegra, Groce served as VP and COO of Art FX in Norfolk, VA and President of Decotex International. Groce and DeNichilo will work closely to ensure effective execution and will report directly to Steve Cochran, Tegra CEO.

“One of Tegra’s competitive advantages is the diversity of the products and programs that we offer our customers allowing us to build strategic relationships,” Cochran said. “Pamela and Ed’s senior leadership experience and reputations for excellence will be invaluable to us as we continue to strengthen our capabilities for our valued apparel and retail customers.”

Posted December 7, 2017

Source: Tegra LLC.