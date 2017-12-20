Tai Apparel Centralizes Data To Reduce Development Time With Gerber’s YuniquePLM® Cloud

TOLLAND, Ct. — December 15, 2017 — Development time for fashion and apparel companies is becoming extremely condensed with the ever-changing trends happening around the world today. Companies need to stay on top of design changes and be able to collaborate with internal and external teams to reduce errors and bring products to market quicker. “Implementing YuniquePLM Cloud will allow our teams to decrease development time and have confidence that the design, including fabric and colors, is correct when sending to production,” said Brandis Alves, owner/vice president sales, Tai Apparel, LLC.

Tai Apparel is home to brands such as Grayson Threads, Harper & Elliott, Adventure More and Grayson Social, which can be found at major mass and mid-tier department stores around the United States.

“Managing data is a large undertaking for our customers and having it centralized gives them the confidence that products will be produced at the right time with the right design,” stated Bill Brewster, vice president and general manager, enterprise software solutions at Gerber. “By making our products easy to try, easy to buy and easy to consume we help them reduce errors and speed up their development all while knowing exactly when a change was made prior to production.”

YuniquePLM Cloud product lifecycle management software serves as a central repository of critical data, and eliminates problems companies often face when using multiple excel spreadsheets, email or tracking documents to communicate throughout the stages of product development and management. YuniquePLM Cloud creates a single version of the truth, connecting a company’s creative process with their supply chain and production processes.

Posted December 20, 2017

Source: Gerber Technology