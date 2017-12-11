New Reebok All Terrain Work Fuses Rugged Trail Running With Work Footwear

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — December 11, 2017 — Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok for occupational footwear, has introduced the new Reebok All Terrain Work line of work shoes. The series includes several styles for men and women.

With squared-off rubber lugs and deep flex grooves, the All Terrain Work is immediately recognizable as having its roots in trail running, and includes outdoor features such as a neoprene bootie to keep out mud, dirt and debris. Those same features allow the All Terrain Work to excel in industrial work environments, including an ASTM-rated steel toe for impact protection and an upper that is free of metallic hardware, a feature often required in auto manufacturing facilities.

“We looked at the features and benefits that trail running shoes provide to outdoor fitness enthusiasts and found that we could apply those to work footwear,” says John Duvic, VP of Product Development at Warson Brands. “A full-bootie neoprene lining hugs the foot for a glove-like fit while keeping mud, rocks, and debris out of the shoe for all-day comfort on the job, and the aggressive lugged outsole provides trail-rated traction with ASTM-rated slip resistance.”

The All Terrain Work features a MemoryTech footbed that adapts to the unique contours of the foot and a steel toe that meets or exceeds ASTM F2413 safety standards. The RB4090, RB4091, RB4092 and RB095 provide electrical hazard protection, while the RB4093 and RB094 are static dissipative with a patented dual-resistor system that reliably delivers a precise range of electrical resistance for people working with sensitive electronic devices.

Posted December 11, 2017

Source: Warson Brands