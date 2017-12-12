Lectra Appoints Nathalie Brunel As Vice-President Sales, Fashion & Apparel

PARIS — December 12, 2017 — Lectra is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathalie Brunel to the role of vice-president Sales, Fashion & Apparel. Based at Lectra’s headquarters in Paris, Nathalie reports to Edouard Macquin, chief sales officer, Lectra and a member of the executive committee.

Brunel’s role is to support Lectra’s subsidiaries as they conduct the group’s strategic roadmap through the deployment of an offer — integrating the PLM and the cutting room of the future — which is rooted in customer experience.

Nathalie will notably work with six countries: United States, China, Germany, United Kingdom, France and Italy.

“The fashion and apparel industry, a historic market for Lectra, is the pillar of our international presence,” said Macquin. “Our customers expect a high level of expertise and advice to meet the challenges they face due to the digitalization of their professions. Nathalie Brunel’s experience in transforming organizations and developing business for complex solutions within large groups is a valuable asset for both Lectra and our customers.”

“The fashion and apparel ecosystem is clearly entering the digital era. I aim to bring Lectra’s value proposition to our customers, facilitating their adoption of Industry 4.0 principles,” Brunel said. “I am proud to contribute to the integration of new technologies in their processes, from design to the finished product. It is crucial to meet the needs of companies facing a complex and fragmented market that is generating both local, and global, pressures.”

Nathalie Brunel has more than 20 years of experience in managing large accounts and management responsibility. In 1996, she joined the Altran group where she successively held the roles of Development Director, Director of a business unit, Associate Director, and Executive Director of large accounts. In 2011, Orange Business Services recruited Nathalie Brunel as Vice-President, Business Operations and Support, then Vice-President Large Accounts, Manufacturing and IT. Prior to joining Lectra, Nathalie Brunel held the position of CEO and shareholder of Okavango Energy, a consulting and industrial energy performance company.

Nathalie has a diploma from the Institut supérieur de commerce de Paris.

Source: Lectra