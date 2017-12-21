L.L.Bean Explores Blockchain Applications For Outerwear With LOOMIA Smart Textiles

NEW YORK — December 21, 2017 — Internationally recognized outdoor retailer L.L.Bean, best known for its L.L.Bean Boots and exceptional customer service, today announced that it will be exploring the applications of blockchain technology with LOOMIA, a technology company adding intelligence to everyday objects. The companies will explore how data from LOOMIA-enabled L.L. Bean apparel can assess the extended use and performance of the outdoor retailer’s products, and provide valuable insight on the use rate of products returned under L.L.Bean’s 100% satisfaction guarantee.

“Working with LOOMIA will enable L.L.Bean to continue it’s 106 year-old mission of utilizing the latest advancements and technologies to design durable, functionally innovative products that help to further folks’ enjoyment of the outdoors,” said Chad Leeder, L.L.Bean’s innovation specialist.

This partnership will first be tested with L.LBean’s outerwear products by incorporating LOOMIA Electronic Layer (LEL) into merchandise such as jackets and boots. The LEL, which is composed of a flexible circuitry, can heat, light, and sense, all while remaining washable, dryable, and discreet. L.L. Bean will research implementing LOOMIA’s circuitry to collect data from apparel including information around temperature, motion, and frequency of wear. Once this data is collected, consumers will be able to share it back with the brand for rewards via the LOOMIA TILE– a component that allows for the secure and anonymous transfer of data.

Other use cases include the incorporation of LOOMIA’s heating elements into L.L.Bean signature products, such as enabling them to warm hikers’ toes or provide an extra layer of warmth on the coldest winter days. These solutions will present some of the first tech-enabled products to conquer the rigid and bulky design typically seen with other heating and sensing applications that have restricted wearable tech from advancing.

Janett Liriano CEO of LOOMIA said, “L.L.Bean exemplifies quality and focused innovation, centered on functionality and user experience. We are thrilled to be working with this legacy brand as we develop TILE. LOOMIA is committed to delivering meaningful experiences to both brands and buyers and look forward to advancing that cause with L.L.Bean.

LOOMIA’s groundbreaking technology centered on the human experience is building an economy where consumers and brands are aligned on making better products through analyzing consumer-generated data. These innovative data insights are secured through blockchain technology and are governed by the expressive consent of consumers to share their data in a mutually beneficial and seamless exchange.

Today LOOMIA also announces that Carole Kerner, former president of Donna Karan Collection with more than 25 years experience in the fashion industry, will be joining the team as an advisor. Kerner has previously held the positions of president of DKNY, and a senior executive within the companies of Abercrombie and Fitch, and J Crew.

“I am inspired and motivated to work with LOOMIA, a company that provides innovative technology that can not only lend unique properties to specific products, but that also carries data that can inform a brand,” said Kerner. “Through the years, I’ve seen fashion’s

need for innovation firsthand. The integration of a seamless and sophisticated technology such as LOOMIA’s will help solve a multitude of pain points that have previously been a barrier to this innovation, such as having a deeper understanding of how garments are used once they leave the store, and then using those insights to actually offer consumers better products.”

LOOMIA’s technology has been integrated by clients such as Google, The North Face, Zac Posen, and Calvin Klein. LOOMIA is led by Founder and Technical Lead Madison Maxey and CEO Janett Liriano. Maxey, a Forbes 30 Under 30 and 2013 Thiel Fellow, and Liriano are joined by LOOMIA’s core team members and advisors including Sol Lederer, Blockchain Director; Ezgi Ucar, Director of Product Development; Marco Paúl, VP of Operations and Supply Chain; and Paul Raffin, a former executive at J. Crew and The Frye Company.

Posted December 21, 2017

Source: LOOMIA