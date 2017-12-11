AAFA Announces American Image Awards Honorees For 2018 Gala

WASHINGTON — December 11, 2017 — Today, the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) announced four industry leaders to be honored at the 2018 AAFA American Image Awards, taking place on April 16 at the historic 583 Park Avenue in New York City. Receiving the prestigious Person of the Year award will be Manny Chirico, Chairman and CEO of PVH Corp. Company of the Year will be the Camuto Group, and Fred Segal will receive Retailer of the Year. Joseph Altuzarra will be honored as Designer of the Year.

“The AAFA American Image Awards celebrate those that epitomize leadership and innovation in the apparel and footwear industry,” said Rick Helfenbein, president and CEO, AAFA. “This is an opportunity to honor the finest individuals and organizations throughout the entire supply chain, including designers, manufacturers, and trendsetters.”

Person of the Year is awarded to Manny Chirico, chairman and CEO of PVH Corp. Manny has been with PVH for more than 20 years, serving as CEO since 2006 and Chairman since 2007. Under Manny’s leadership, PVH has become one of the largest apparel companies in the world, including renowned brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and more.

Company of the Year is awarded to Camuto Group. Founded by Vince Camuto, Camuto Group is a global business with more than 5,400 distribution points in more than 70 countries. As a leader in the design, development, and distribution of women’s fashion footwear, the company provides both wholesale and licensed products in the space. The award will be accepted by the company’s CEO Alex Del Cielo.

Retailer of the Year is awarded to Fred Segal. The eponymous retailer was founded more than 50 years ago in West Hollywood to provide form-fitting, fashion-forward clothing. Catering to Hollywood’s A-list celebrities, Fred Segal is known for opening the first jeans-only store. Today, the retailer manages stores in Japan and Los Angeles. The award will be accepted by Fred Segal CEO Allison Samek and President John Frierson.

Designer of the Year is awarded to Joseph Altuzarra. Born and raised in Paris, Joseph launched his namesake brand in 2008 to provide luxury women’s ready-to-wear and accessories, creating a modern wardrobe for women to feel confident and sexy in their everyday lives.

For the second year, AAFA has partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Foundation to serve as the gala’s beneficiary. The CFDA Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that raises funds for charity and industry activities.

“We are honored to once again be the beneficiary of the American Image Awards,” said Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA. “The money raised will help fund our business development and philanthropic programs. We are grateful to Paula Zusi, Rick Helfenbein and the entire team at the American Apparel & Footwear Association for the continued support.”

The AAFA American Image Awards is owned and operated by AAFA. Starting in 1977, the awards honor those who have exemplified leadership, excellence, and outstanding achievements in all sectors of the apparel and footwear industry, including education, design, manufacturing, and retail.

Posted December 11, 2017

Source: the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA)