Columbia Sportswear Company Announces New Management Appointments Within Finance, Legal And Manufacturing

PORTLAND, Ore. — December 4, 2017 — Columbia Sportswear Co. today announced the following management appointments.

Melissa Dugan, an industry veteran with 27 years of experience, has been appointed vice president, chief accounting officer, reporting to Jim Swanson, senior vice president, CFO.

“We are delighted to announce the addition of a proven industry leader with Melissa assuming the role as our Chief Accounting Officer,” Swanson said. “Melissa joins our worldwide finance team bringing tremendous experience, including several years in senior level accounting leadership positions at Nike Inc., as well as prior experience working overseas as an accountant for Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP.”

Additionally, Jennifer Warner has joined Columbia Sportswear Co. as vice president of Legal, reporting to Peter Bragdon, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel.

“We are excited to have Jennifer join Columbia as a leader in our Legal Department,” Bragdon said. “Jennifer brings a wealth of public company and legal operations experience, including work as Global Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel for the Americas at XPO Logistics Inc., a Fortune 200 supply chain and logistics company.” Warner previously worked as Associate Counsel for Northwest Natural Gas Company and as an attorney for Stoel Rives LLP. Most recently, she was vice president of Compliance and chief development officer for the Ashe Legal Group and AsheWorks Inc.

As an internal appointment, David Soriano, who has served as the company’s general manager of Asia Footwear in Zhuhai, China since early 2016, has assumed the role of vice president of Footwear Manufacturing, reporting to Tom Cusick, executive vice president and COO.

“As a 21-year veteran of the footwear industry, David brings a significant amount of leadership experience in footwear manufacturing operations,” Cusick said. “To assume his new role, David has relocated to our Portland, Oregon, headquarters to lead our Global Footwear Manufacturing team and maintain strong partnerships with both the Columbia and SOREL brand functional teams.” Prior to joining Columbia Sportswear Company, David held management roles overseeing footwear manufacturing operations in Asia for Puma, LaCrosse Footwear Inc. and Nike.

Posted December 4, 2017

Source: Columbia Sportswear

