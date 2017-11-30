Teijin Produces New Knitting Material Laminated With Breathable Film

TOKYO, Japan — November 30, 2017 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fiber-product converting company, announced today that it has developed a polyester high-gauge knitting material laminated with a breathable film to produce thin, lightweight and breathable textiles. Teijin Frontier will sell its new material mainly for spring/summer 2019 sportswear.

Textiles laminated with breathable film are widely used for high-functional sportswear due to their breathability, waterproofness, lightweight and stretchability. Soft, stretchable knitting materials laminated with film will meet an increasing demand for comfortable and functional wear for multi-use, but conventional double layered knitting materials using crimped thread have limitations when relatively light or and thin materials are sought. But now Teijin Frontier has solved these problems with new dyeing and lamination technologies to produce a high-gauge knitting material using non-crimped thread.

Teijin Frontier’s new material is thin, lightweight and compact as well as stretchable, form-stable and moisture-permeable. Its glossy, translucent appearance and smooth texture drape beautifully.

Diverse Teijin Frontier technologies incorporated in the new material include:

Filament

Polymer technology

Ultra-fine denier filament extruding technology

Dyeing and fluffing control technology

Knitting

High-gauge knitting technology with non-crimped thread

Processing

Dyeing technology for thinness and lightness

Technology for laminating knit fabric with stretchable film

Teijin Frontier is now exploring sport and fashion marketing opportunities for two versions of its new material: a high-function type that using PASMO® high-tenacity polyester and an eco-friendly type adopting recycled polyester. Annual sales are expected to reach 300,000m by the fiscal year ending in March 2021.

Posted November 30, 2017

Source: Teijin Limited