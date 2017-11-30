SEAMS Launches New Website And Visual Brand Identity

WAKE FOREST, NC — November 30, 2017 — SEAMS, the National Association and voice for the U.S. Sewn Products Industry for over 50 years, announced today the launch of its newly revamped website and visual brand identity. This redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information for the resurgence and growth of Made in America initiatives. The new visual branding and logo elevates the company’s corporate identity while preserving its rich heritage and supports its unique network of manufacturers, suppliers, vendors and retailers/brands.

The website also delivers stronger brand storytelling for the new digital world with a comprehensive member search, extensive resource section, news and events, and industry educational best practices. The new website is live today and is located at the same address: www.seams.org

“We are excited about the launch of our updated brand, new website and the robust information it provides the industry,” said Jeremy Wootten, President of SEAMS. “SEAMS is dedicated to promoting sound economic growth for our members and leading the resurgence of “Made in America” on the world stage. We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our member’s market presence.”

“The new site features the industry’s only ‘Make Something / Source Something Power Search’ to quickly find its U.S. member base,” stated Will Duncan, Executive Director of SEAMS. “And the new brand reflects who we are as an association and giving back, the market we serve, and the innovation that comes from the members.”

“This fresh new look for the Association with its mobile-responsiveness and easy-to-navigate design, improved design features and educational resourcefulness, really adds business value for our membership and sewn products industry at large,” added Mr. Wootten.

Posted November 30, 2017

Source: SEAMS