Scaling New Heights: Vast Terrain Launches New Innovative American Made Premium Brand For Activewear Enthusiasts of All Types

TAMPA, Fla. — November 16, 2017 — Driven to provide the high performance activewear they desired, but couldn’t find for their own outdoor adventures, Vast Terrain co-founders Carrieann and Carl Gillert are launching a new innovative premium brand for all types of activewear enthusiasts, defined by its motto and tagline: “An American Brand…A Different Approach”.

Having climbed some of the world’s tallest peaks, including Mt. Kilimanjaro and Mount Elbrus in Russia, the married couple are now seeking to scale the highly competitive activewear industry through delivering its affordable high-performance activewear directly to consumers via its website at up to 20 percent less than its competitors.

“Vast Terrain is changing the approach to traditional activewear,” said Carl Gillert. “Our key differentiators as a brand include: using only proprietary technical fabrics that we develop with our partners, our products are wholly manufactured in the U.S., while we provide supply chain transparency, and we sell solely direct to the consumer without retail markup. Our love for sport is only equaled by our desire to build a truly American brand. We’re offering something different.”

Vast Terrain’s activewear can be worn for a variety of sports, including running, trail running, yoga, outside activities and for the gym, and features the company’s proprietary fabrics.

These include:

XeroHydro® – This new innovation provides superior moisture management properties to keep you cool and dry during long workouts. Uniquely shaped fibers in the fabric yarn help to transport moisture away from the body.

Mollia® – Its signature legging fabric is lightweight and ultra-soft against your skin. This performance fabric provides just the right amount of stretch while also removing moisture away from your skin.

Argentum® – Brings odor control to the next level by killing 99.99% of odor-causing bacteria. This antimicrobial fabric uses EPA registered silver salts that are embedded at the fiber level so that the benefits won’t wash away.

“The trademarked fabrics that go into our activewear are developed by us in partnerships with the best specialty American factories and mills. These fabrics are not available anywhere else,” said Carl. “Certain types of yarn in the fabric set it apart. It is high performance. It is the kind of activewear we couldn’t find for our own outdoor activities.”

“We spent a lot of time studying other brands and the market overall,” he said. “It took almost two years to develop the fabrics and to put this supply chain together. Carrieann made hundreds of calls to different little mills across the U.S. just to find the right partners to make our products.”

For their next adventure…entrepreneurship. Vast Terrain has launched a Kickstarter campaign introducing five initial new products including:

Women’s Excel 7/8 Legging

Women’s Perpetual Motion Capri

Women’s Infinity Technical Tee

Men’s Elevate Technical Tee

Men’s Endurance 7″ Short

Posted November 16, 2017

Source: Vast Terrain