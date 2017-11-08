Reebok And Victoria Beckham Unite For Innovative New Partnership

BOSTON — November 8, 2017 — Global fitness and lifestyle brand Reebok today announces a pivotal partnership with fashion powerhouse Victoria Beckham. The iconic British designer will join Reebok’s growing coalition of unapologetically accomplished women – including Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, Aly Raisman and Teyana Taylor, among others – to push new boundaries in the brand’s long-time mission of empowering women to be the best version of themselves. This long-term partnership will be highlighted by the introduction of a bold new Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection.

A fashion stalwart, Beckham is renowned for designs that inspire confidence, power and strength. Reebok too shares this commitment with its longstanding history of putting women first, leading the charge of the women’s fitness movement in the 1980s and continuing to push boundaries for women since, with its bold partnerships and marketing campaigns to its innovative product designs.

The Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection will be introduced in late 2018 and will sit in the Reebok Innovation Collective – a brand initiative that focuses on developing footwear and apparel that delivers the next generation of performance and expression, from conceptual runway designs to tech-driven products that fill retail shelves. Past partnerships under this umbrella have put Reebok on the forefront of fashion and technology, with collaborators ranging from acclaimed design houses Cottweiler and Vetements to the David Clark Company, in its quest to create the ultimate, high-performance space boot.

“As a brand, we look to partner with not just influential women, but women who want to truly change the world,” shared Reebok’s Corinna Werkle, Senior Vice President of Women’s Initiatives at Reebok. “There’s no better embodiment of this than Victoria. She is a true visionary who possesses a relentless desire to help women become the best version of themselves. This desire shines through in everything she touches, especially her designs, which continue to push industry standards season after season. We cannot wait for the world to see what she will do with our collaboration.”

Beckham said, “I am incredibly excited to embark on this partnership built on shared values. I have always championed instilling confidence in women and Reebok is a brand that has been at the forefront of this same message for decades. To have the opportunity to challenge the traditional notions of fitness wear within a fashion context is something I have always wanted to do. I have long incorporated sportswear into my wardrobe and daily life and I am thrilled to be coming together with Reebok on such a dynamic proposition.”

Posted November 8, 2017

Source: Reebok International Ltd.